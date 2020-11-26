Wellington High School lockdown: Grant Robertson calls out 'bigotry and hatred' after LGBTQI+ community threat

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has sent his aroha to Wellington High School. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Deputy Prime Minister has called out "bigotry and hatred" after reports that online threats were against the LGBTQI+ community at Wellington High School.

The school was locked down earlier this morning after police received "credible information about a threat to the school" over scocial media.

Grant Robertson, himself a member of the LGBTQI+ community, tweeted that he was sending all his aroha to the school.

"This is a tough time but I know Dominic and the team always have the wellbeing of students, esp LGBTQI, at heart," the tweet read.

"And we all need to stand strong against bigotry and hatred."

A student told Stuff an alleged would-be-shooter targeting the Wellington High LGBTQI+ community made comments online.

The shooting was allegedly planned for 2021 but was moved forward after messages sent by the alleged shooter were passed on to school staff, the student told Stuff.

Wellington High School Principal Dominic Killalea said earlier they were made aware of an "serious and imminent threat" and took immediate steps to make sure the students were safe.