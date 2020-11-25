Covid-19 coronavirus: No sitting on Santa's knee this year in Wellington, Christchurch, Auckland

Photo / Getty Images

Santa will be asking children to sit beside him instead of on his knee in Christchurch and Wellington this year.

The rule follows similar protocols in Auckland which will see Santa wearing a mask, with a perspex screen and children beside him instead of sitting on his knee at the Smith & Caughey's Enchanted Forest.

The owners of the 140-year-old department store this week announced bookings to meet Santa are open.

In Christchurch, you need to pre-book your photo with Santa at the Ballantynes store and children are not allowed to sit on his knee but must sit beside him instead.

But get in quick, as Santa's schedule is quickly filling up.

The photo sessions at Ballantynes in Christchurch are running from November 26 to December 24.

This weekend's A Very Welly Christmas event - an annual favourite in the capital - will also have similar restrictions.

When Santa makes an appearance at the two-day event, he will bring along a couple of special stools for his visitors to sit on.