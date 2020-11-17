Photos with Santa Claus to go ahead this year, with a twist

The much loved photo will Santa will look a little different this year. Photo / Supplied

Christmas is right around the corner, which means malls up and down the country have opportunities for families to get a photo with the main man himself.

Photos with Santa Claus are a much-loved Christmas tradition, but this year they will look a little different.

Malls have adopted strict new rules this year to ensure the safety of staff and those wanting a photo.

However, it will still allow children a chance to get their final Christmas wishes in.

Kiwi Property and Westfield malls around New Zealand will still provide the opportunity for those wanting to snap a picture with the jolly guy.

But there are a few changes to make sure staff and children's health comes first.

No photos will be taken of children sitting on Santa's knee and instead Kiwi Property and Westfield are asking those wanting a photo to sit either in front or behind Father Christmas this year.

Waiting in line will also look a little different this year as malls are providing virtual queuing.

Kiwi Property malls will allow families to scan a QR code and register their place in the queue.

Once a spot has been reserved, families will be able to leave the line and come back once it is their turn.

A spokesman for Scentre​ Group, which owns Westfield, said: "We are committed to delivering a Covid-safe experience, festive and enjoyable.'

Westfield is encouraging families to book online as spaces can go quickly.