Wellington High School lockdown: Accused youth praised for following bail conditions

The youth reappeared in court this morning. Photo / File

A youth who prompted a lockdown at a Wellington college has been praised for how well he has followed his bail conditions.

The boy has not denied charges of possessing firearms and ammunition following the lockdown. In February police laid a new charge of possessing a livestream of the Christchurch mosque attack against him.

The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, reappeared in the Wellington Youth Court this morning.

Chief Youth Court Judge John Walker praised the boy for his adherence to bail conditions, saying he was "really pleased at the way you're following things through".

"Every time I've seen you there's never been an issue over bail," he said.

"You've earned people's trust at the moment. It's really important that you carry on with that."

He remanded the boy until next month for his next appearance.

Wellington High School was locked down last November after police received a "credible threat" about it.

In a statement at the time, police said the threat made reference to Wellington High School, which was placed into partial lockdown for around one hour as a precaution while the incident was dealt with.

"We know this incident has been worrying and we urge anyone with concerns about their safety or the safety of others to speak to police immediately to report it."