Wellington gearing up for its first weekend under new capacity caps 

Wellington Waterfront Walkway alongside Frank Kitts Park. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The capital is gearing up for its first weekend of increased capacity under Covid-19 alert level 2 – up to 100 people can gather inside now, and there's plenty of events planned to make the most of it.

Wellington is kicking off its weekend on Friday with comedy gigs, music and drink specials across the city.

Wellington Comedy Club at San Fran will showcase some of the country's best up and coming comedians including Kajun Brooking, Jerome Chandrahasen, Lucy Rowe and Sowmya Hiremath.

They'll take to the stage at 8pm MC'd by Neil Thornton from TV3's After Dark.

There's more comedy at Fringe Bar, with Last Minute Laughs kicking off at 8pm.

MC'd by the hilarious Miranda Camden the show will feature a lineup of local comedians.

For the drinkers, Southern Cross Bar is doing two for one cocktails between 12pm and 12am on Friday, and Dragonfly is following suit with two classic cocktails for $20 – but get in after the show, because it only starts after 10pm.

If budding musicians is more your style, head along to Valhalla where five bands will go head-to-head in Battle of the Bands.

Under level 2 restrictions, Valhalla is asking guests to enter and exit at the times relevant to their favourite bands – so check the setlist, and head down to rock into the weekend.

Dance floors might not be open yet – but that's not stopping Laundry from showcasing some of the country's best house music.

The Housing Project kicks off at 8pm, and people can sit in, eat burgers and enjoy some great tunes.

On Saturday, the fun continues throughout the day and into the night.

For the early risers Maranui Café is offering eggs on toast and a coffee for just $10 between 7am and 9am – but if you're sleeping in (way in), you could try half-priced mussels at the Crab Shack between 3pm and 6pm – then drop the kids with the baby sitter and head to Chow for all-night two-for-one cocktails.

If you get tired of mussels and booze, traipse to San Fran where Darren Watson will be playing from 7pm for San Fran's Tiny Concerts.

Described as being "big in music, small in the audience" San Fran Tiny Concerts showcase local artists in an intimate setting in a safe and comfortable environment.

Watson's latest album Getting Sober For The End Of The World saw him nominated Te Kaipuoro Taketake Toa - Best Folk Artist at the 2021 Aotearoa Music Awards.

Owner and operator of Hoff Hospitality Matt McLaughlin says the hospitality industry is ready for people to come in and enjoy themselves.

"Come out and support your local businesses! I'd just encourage people to come out and enjoy Wellingtons hospitality because I know it's a little different sitting down and wearing your mask but there's still a lot to offer, Wellington is a great place to come out."

If you do decide to make the most of the awesome events coming up in Wellington, remember to wear your mask and scan into every venue you visit.