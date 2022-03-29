Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Wellington fog prevents arrivals, dozens of flights disrupted due to low visibility

Flights have been disrupted due to low visibility in Wellington. Photo / Getty Images

Sophie Trigger
By
Sophie Trigger

Multimedia Journalist, Wellington.

Thick fog in the capital has disrupted dozens of flights this morning, cancelling some and diverting others to Palmerston North.

A Wellington Airport spokeswoman said so far this morning 12 Air New Zealand arrivals had been diverted and 16 departures have been cancelled.

Nothing can land at Wellington Airport because of the low visibility.

This had also caused flow-on cancellations because aircraft were also not arriving last night.

The disruptions began at about 4pm yesterday, with only a handful of flights managing to land between 6.30 and 7am when fog briefly lifted this morning.

Travellers expecting to fly to or from Wellington today are asked to contact their airlines or check the airport's Live Flight information.