Widespread surface flooding has hit the Wellington region and motorists have been asked to avoid non-essential travel and work from home if they can.

Trains on the Kapiti Line have been replaced by buses between Plimmerton and Paekākāriki due to a landslide.

Hutt Valley High School is closed today due to a burst water main. Judgeford Golf Club is closed until further notice due to flooding.

MetService is expecting another 40mm of rain to fall across the region in the next six hours - the main concern being around high tide at 2.19pm.

Wellingtonians are being urged to “remain vigilant” with more heavy rain set to fall on the already flooded region.

The Wellington Regional Emergency Management Office (WREMO) said heavy rain overnight has caused significant surface flooding throughout Lower Hutt.

Porirua, Upper Hutt and Featherston in Wairarapa have also been left flooded, with the heavy rain band now moving towards Kāpiti.

“Kāpiti Coast District Council are prepped and monitoring the situation”, said WREMO Regional Manager Jeremy Holmes.

He said people should delay travel or work from home if they can with the wild weather set to continue for the whole day.

“Remain vigilant and if you see flooding, please do not try to drive, walk or play in it. Keep an eye on the roads around the region and visit NZTA before you travel.”

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has established an incident management team to monitor the incoming deluge.

Emergency Operations Controller James Jefferson says the district has already experienced surface flooding in some areas this morning

”Our streams and rivers are rising, with high tide expected at 2.30pm. We’re working closely with Wellington Region Emergency Management Office (WREMO) and Greater Wellington’s incident team who are fully focused on the evolving situation in the Kāpiti Coast.

”Our Council are responding to a number of service requests regarding stormwater blockages and surface flooding. The community are asked to be prepared for any change in the situation, particularly those who reside in low lying areas.”

Strand Crescent in Naenae is fully flooded with water spilling onto some properties. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

The lower North Island’s been left saturated this morning with houses flooded, highways closed by both flooding and slips, a golf club underwater, a high school closed and trains suspended due to rockfall.

Police have described it as “awful out there” and are urging road users to take extra care and limit movements to essential travel.

NZTA Waka Kotahi said SH2 near Petone is down to one northbound lane just prior to the Dowse Drive interchange.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays if travelling north.

Flooding and slips are also affecting SH58, Pāuatahanui to Judgeford, and cars have been removed from the Riverbank carpark in Lower Hutt - an area beside the Hutt River prone to flooding.

Porirua City Council said Paekākāriki Hill Road is closed due to a number of slips on the Kāpiti side, and Grays Road is also shut.

Grays Road this morning before it was closed due to flooding. Photo / Mark Mitchell

RNZ said a train travelling from Waikanae to Wellington was hit by rockfall earlier this morning. There are no reports of injuries, but passengers said they could hear the rocks hitting while going from Paekākāriki and Pukerua Bay on Monday morning.

Metlink said trains on the Kapiti Line have been replaced by buses between Plimmerton and Paekākāriki due to a landslide.

Trains are still running between Wellington and Plimmerton, and Paekākāriki and Waikanae.

Flooding on SH2 northbound.

In Naenae in Lower Hutt, Police have partially blocked off Cambridge Tce due to flooding across the entire road. A patrol car has blocked off northbound access.

Part of Strand Crescent is also fully flooded with water spilling onto some properties. A local woman said while the area does flood at times it normally does not cover the entire road.

One resident was surprised to open her front door and see the flooding out on the road. She said she heard the heavy rain overnight but hadn’t realized the street was filling up.

Some cars can be seen driving through the flood waters, sending waves into nearby properties.

Cambridge Terrace in Naenae has been closed due to flooding. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Flooding in Cambridge Terrace, Naenae. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Hutt Valley High School is closed today due to a burst water main. In a post on social media it said there was currently no water supply to the school.

The Judgeford Golf Club has been completely flooded and is closed until further notice.

Porirua officials met at 8:30am to discuss the situation with council, Fire and Emergency, and Wellington Water. The council spokesperson says Wellington Water is clearing culverts in Whitby and East Porirua and added Fire and Emergency was “inundated”.

They said MetService is expecting 40mm of rain in the region across the next six hours - the main concern being around high tide at 2.19pm, with potential worries about the Pauatahanui Inlet.

The Judgeford Golf Club has been closed until further notice due to flooding. Photo / Judgeford Golf Club

Photo / Judgeford Golf Club

MetService said a Heavy Rain Warning is in place for Wellington and the Kapiti Coast with 50 to 70mm of rain expected in the 12 hours until 6pm Monday. Thunderstorms are also possible, with peak rainfall rates of 15 to 25mm/h.

The weather agency said streams and rivers may rise rapidly and the rain could cause surface flooding, slips and difficult driving conditions.

A number of bus services across the region have also been affected by the weather.

📊 Rainfall totals overnight in Wellington til 7am (heaviest hour in brackets)



Lower Hutt 59.0mm (20.4mm from 4-5am)



Wainuiomata 48.6mm (17.4mm from 4-5am)



Porirua 38.6mm (17.6mm from 5-6am)



Upper Hutt 30.2mm (21.1mm from 6-7am)



Kelburn 21.6mm (5.0mm from 3-4am)



🟠 An… — MetService (@MetService) August 25, 2024

Early dose of spring

Potential thunderstorms and blustery winds are set to deliver New Zealand an early dose of spring weather this week – with balmy temperatures also in the mix for some eastern centres.

After a weekend of stormy weather in the west of the South Island – MetService had multiple warnings and watches in place from Southland to the Grey and Buller districts overnight – more unsettled conditions are on the cards for the coming days.

“We’ve got a broad west-to-northwest flow covering the country into the start of calendar spring, which will mean active fronts passing through, and plenty of boisterous northwesterly or westerly winds,” MetService meteorologist Gerard Bellam said.

“Most of the rain will again be in [the] west – especially the west of the South Island – but some of it will reach up to the west of the North Island, as will those strong, blustery winds.”

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Tararua Range throughout Monday.

On Tuesday, there was a chance that more rain warnings would be needed for the west of the South Island, along with the central North Island, from Taranaki across to eastern Bay of Plenty.

There was also a moderate possibility that rainfall would reach warning amounts in the Tararua Range, as well as Mt Taranaki.

By Wednesday, the northwest flow was expected to spread over southern and central New Zealand, with embedded fronts bringing more rain to the southwest.

On Thursday, there was also a moderate chance that northwesterly winds could reach severe gale strength across Marlborough Sounds, Wellington, Wairarapa and Tararua.

Bellam said the good news was that this weather pattern would provide much-needed top-ups to the southern hydro lakes – along with welcome warmth for pasture growth around the country.

After temperatures hit double digits in some spots over the weekend, more balmy weather was likely in the east this week, with centres like Napier and Hastings reaching the high teens to early 20s.

Niwa weather forecaster Ben Noll said those in the western and northern North Island might this week also see thunderstorms amid frequent showers and “potentially damaging” winds that could impact flights.

“Overall, the set-up of different pressure patterns around the hemisphere is making for a pretty rocky end to winter and start to spring,” Noll said.

Niwa’s climate outlook for spring is due out this week.