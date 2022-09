A 5.8 magnitude earthquake has been felt in Wellington tonight.

One resident described it as "a good shake".

According to GeoNet's website, the quake had a magnitude of 5.8. It struck 30km northeast of French Pass at 9.07pm at a depth of 51km.

The quake was felt by just under 23,500 people by 9.20pm, according to GeoNet's website, with 15 of them reporting "extreme" shakes.

Geonet called it a "strong earthquake".

That was a horrible shake.#eqnz — Guy Smiley (@GuySmiley11) September 22, 2022

Did my usual sit on edge of the couch ready to get up but not actually get up for that one. Unusual to feel in Hatiatai, so def a biggie. #eqnz — Keryn M (@kerynmac) September 22, 2022

