One dead after large house fire in Seddon, Marlborough

Around 20 firefighters are in attendance at a large house fire in Seddon, Marlborough. Photo / File

Around 20 firefighters are in attendance at a large house fire in Seddon, Marlborough. Photo / File

A person has died after a large house fire in Seddon, Marlborough, this evening.

About 20 firefighters attended the scene at Weld St after reports about the fire about 6.30pm, Fire and Emergency shift manager Lyn Crosson said.

She said the house was well alight on arrival.

Police said the person was removed from the house in a critical condition and died at the scene.

The cause and circumstances of the fire are yet to be determined.

Crosson said firefighters have now left the property, but investigators will be examining the scene to try to determine the cause.

Fire and Emergency could give no information about house occupants and injuries.

Traffic management is in place while emergency services work at the scene.