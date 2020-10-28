Wellington earthquake: 4.8 quake rattles south-east of Seddon

More than 500 people recorded feeling the quake, which struck 45km deep. Photo / Geonet

An earthquake has rattled Wellington residents this afternoon.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck 80 km south-east of Seddon shortly after 4pm.

M5.2 quake causing light shaking near Seddon https://t.co/T0UF2Nrilk — GeoNet (@geonet) October 28, 2020

More than 500 people recorded feeling the quake, which struck 45km deep.

GNS said the earthquake was regarded as weak and caused light shaking near Seddon.