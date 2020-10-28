Website of the Year

New Zealand

Wellington earthquake: 4.8 quake rattles south-east of Seddon

More than 500 people recorded feeling the quake, which struck 45km deep. Photo / Geonet

NZ Herald

An earthquake has rattled Wellington residents this afternoon.

The 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck 80 km south-east of Seddon shortly after 4pm.

More than 500 people recorded feeling the quake, which struck 45km deep.

GNS said the earthquake was regarded as weak and caused light shaking near Seddon.

