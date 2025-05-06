“In the meantime, we are continuing to closely monitor case rates, hospitalisations and the spread and severity of illness.”

As of the beginning of May, there have been 81 confirmed cryptosporidium cases in the Greater Wellington Region, with the majority of these being reported after the outbreak began in mid-March.

“This number is around twice the number of cases for the same time period last year, with around two thirds of cases residing in the Hutt Valley area,” Thornley said.

Cryptosporidiosis is a disease caused by a microscopic germ (parasite) called Cryptosporidium. Image / CDC

“The number of cases reported each week is steady, with only three new cases reported in the last week. Initially, a majority of cases were associated with swimming pool use, however, recent cases are more likely to be from close contact with an infected person.”

Health NZ will continue to liaise with swimming pools or early childhood education centres that may be associated with a case in a bid to limit further spread of the infection.

“Crypto is a gastro bug that causes vomiting and diarrhoea, and people can remain infectious for up to two weeks, which is why good hygiene and cleaning practices are important. People who have been unwell must not swim for two weeks after diarrhoea has stopped – crypto can still spread for two weeks after the illness has gone away.

“Children can return to preschool once symptom-free for 48 hours with a focus on promoting good hand washing and drying.”

Details about specific precautions and advice can be found in the Crypto Factsheet and by Health New Zealand Recreational Water Safety.

Lower Hutt woman Sarah, who is only being referred to by her first name, earlier said her husband and 1-year-old son caught the bug and were so violently ill “I nearly called an ambulance”.

“[My husband] was on the toilet at 2am screaming for me to go get a bucket,” she told the Herald.

Washing with soap and water is recommended over using hand sanitiser, which does not kill the parasite. Photo / Hafiez Razali

“I ran down to get a bucket and came back and he’d passed out from overheating, pretty much, but it was almost like a seizure. His eyes were open and he was leaning back.

“I freaked and went to get my phone to call an [ambulance] and slapped him and he came to.”

She said his body temperature was extremely high and he was sweaty, shaking and could not keep any water down.

“Anything he took came straight back out. He was also getting super-intense stomach cramps, it was incredibly painful for him.”

She joked the experience was an example of “through sickness and health, pretty much”.

Meanwhile, her toddler was “vomiting and sh***ing left, right and centre”.

He was “really hard to wake”, but was “happy enough” when he was conscious.

Sarah said the bug was “brutal”.

Health officials have confirmed cryptosporidiosis cases were connected to the toddler pool at Te Ngaengae and the hydrotherapy pool at Huia.

In response, Hutt City Council closed and disinfected both pools using high doses of chlorine and ultraviolet light in accordance with public health guidelines.

“As soon as we were made aware, we took immediate action,” read a statement at the time from Hutt City Pools + Fitness.

“Both pools were closed and underwent an intensive treatment process … There is no indication there had been further cases from the complex.”

As a further precaution, several pools were drained and refilled.

Council’s head of aquatics, Iain Brown, said while they didn’t have complete data, it appeared general attendance at pools was down about 15% in the weeks following the initial outbreak, though this has since recovered.

“We have done everything required by Public Health to keep our pools free from crypto and have worked effectively to keep the public informed about the issue.

“Pools are not the source of crypto outbreaks. It is introduced by pool users who carry the gastro bug. This can happen unwittingly as people suffering from crypto can still be infectious up to two weeks following recovery.”

Health recommendations include:

Soap and water instead of hand sanitiser, which does not kill the parasite.

Close monitoring of tamariki hand washing, especially after illness.

Cleaning with hot, soapy water before applying disinfectants like bleach, as crypto is resistant to many cleaners.

Strict pool hygiene rules, including ensuring children shower and use the toilet before swimming, and avoiding pools for two weeks post-illness.

The parasite cryptosporidium can cause vomiting, cramping and diarrhoea, and is not easily detected in regular pool-water testing.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice, and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.