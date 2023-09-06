A person has been left seriously injured after being hit by a car in Wellington. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person has been transported to hospital in a serious condition after being hit by a car in Wellington this evening.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of High Street and Gordon Street in Avalon at 7pm.

Road closures have forced diversions for motorists, who are being advised to expect delays.

The police’s Serious Crash Unit has also been advised.

Earlier today, a youth was also left in a serious condition after being hit by a car in West Auckland.

At 3.28pm, police were called to Archibald Rd, Kelston, and helped Ambulance Services with traffic control.

The victim has been transported to Starship Hospital.