Wellington commuters urged to be cautious after early morning crash on State Highway 1

Photo / Twitter

Traffic is crawling into Wellington after a crash on State Highway 1 near the Aotea Quay exit.

The four-car crash on the Urban Motorway just after 6.30am blocked the southbound lane.

SH1 URBAN MOTORWAY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 6:35AM

Due to a crash, the left southbound lane is BLOCKED prior to Aotea Quay. Please take extra care and expect SIGNIFICANT DELAYS. An update will be provided as soon as the road status changes. ^LZ pic.twitter.com/0YyjtcFY2M — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) September 21, 2021

A police spokesperson told the Herald the crash was a nose-to-tail, with no reported injuries.

Although the crash was cleared by 7am, Waka Kotahi told commuters there would be congestion as traffic started moving again.

Any commuters coming into the city should take extra care, and expect "significant" delays the agency said on Twitter.