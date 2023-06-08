Wellington City councillor Nicola Young said she has apologised and withdrawn the comment. File Photo / Mark Mitchell

A Wellington City councillor has been accused of racism for calling a proposed Chinese garden on the waterfront an “Uyghur’s park”.

The Uyghurs are an ethnic group that have been subjected to human rights abuses by the Chinese government, often characterised as genocide.

Councillor Nicola Young spoke in yesterday’s committee meeting in support of a Fale Malae being built on Wellington’s waterfront at Frank Kitt’s Park.

Having previously been against the proposal because she was reluctant for any more buildings on the waterfront, Young said she had changed her mind, believing it would be an asset to the city.

“I remain constant and will not change on my opposition to the Ugyhur’s park, I mean, the Chinese garden,” she added.

Greater Wellington Regional councillor and former city councillor David Lee attended the committee meeting to show his support for the Fale Malae.

Lee, who is Chinese, said he felt proud to hear civic leaders discussing taking steps to be inclusive and recognise Pasifika people.

“That feeling of warmth and goodwill rapidly evaporated when I heard the racist comment from Cr Young, who reaffirmed her opposition to the ‘Uyghur’s Park, I mean the Chinese Garden’,” he said in an email to councillors.

“In a single, racist and offensive soundbite the councillor belittled a race of people facing genocide, and showed total contempt for the Chinese community,” he said.

He noted his disappointment that nobody called Young out for her remark at the time.

“Wellington City Council is the most diverse and inclusive local government body in New Zealand. Last year, when most cities and districts voted right, Wellington voted left.

“Until today, I was confident that the mana of all people, including people of colour, would be upheld in Wellington. I was wrong.

“As civic leaders, it is your responsibility to call out racism when you see it or hear it. Today, the silence was deafening.”

However, Young told NZME she had been asked by chairwoman Tamatha Paul to apologise for her comment later in the meeting, which she did immediately.

“I apologised and withdrew the comment,” she said.

She said the Chinese garden was to be a gift from the local Chinese community, but they had discovered much of the funding was coming from inland China, which was why she had made the comment.

Chinese people were a “wonderful part” of Wellington’s community and Young had many friends among them, she said.

She knew of Lee’s comments.

”David knows I’m not a racist . . . look at my friends, you know?”

Speaking to NZME, Lee said the comment was “so inappropriate” and was a “real put down to the Chinese people and the Uyghur people”.

“I found it very offensive.”

He said he initially thought nobody had called her out, but now accepted some had but due to technology issues, their comments weren’t picked up.

“I was a bit disappointed there wasn’t a point of order called . . . It wasn’t actually addressed at the time.

“I know there was an apology after, but the apology after was not a public thing.”



