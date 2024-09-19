New Zealand breaks with Five Eyes partners to back UN resolution calling Israel to withdraw from settlements

New Zealand has voted for a United Nations resolution calling on Israel’s to end its “unlawful” presence in occupied Palestinian Territory.
The vote was overwhelmingly carried by the UN General Assembly with 124 nations voting in favour, 14 voting against, and 43 abstaining. Despite the large number of nations voting in favour of the resolution, many countries New Zealand associates itself with internationally, including the Five Eyes nations of the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia abstained from supporting the resolution.
It represents a hardening of position for New Zealand and a willingness to diverge from these partners. An earlier resolution on a pause in the conflict saw Canada and Australia join New Zealand in voting in the affirmative.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the yes vote was “fundamentally a signal of our strong support for international law and the need for a two-state solution”.
Peters said the vote affirmed a recent International Court of Justice’s advisory opinion on Israel’s unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian Territory.