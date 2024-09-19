New Zealand breaks with Five Eyes partners to back UN resolution calling Israel to withdraw from settlements





“The Israel-Palestine conflict has gone on for far too long and the suffering it has caused on both sides is immense. We have consistently said that a two-state solution is the only durable and just solution for Israelis and Palestinians,” Peters said.

“That advisory opinion aligns with New Zealand’s long-standing view that Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian Territory is unlawful,” Mr Peters says.

Despite ultimately supporting the resolution, Peters said New Zealand had some reservations with how it was worded.

Peters took particular issue with the resolutions 12-month time frame for Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian Territory, which he described as “frankly unrealistic”.

“We are also disappointed that the resolution goes beyond what was envisaged in the advisory opinion in some respects,” Peters said.

New Zealand’s Permanent Representative Carolyn Schwalger’s explanation of New Zealand’s vote called for both parties to return to negotiations for a two-state solution.

However, she said “aspirations need to be tempered by realism”.

She called on Israel to “take meaningful steps towards compliance with international law, particularly through withdrawal from the occupied Palestinian Territory” in the next 12 months.

Schwalger also called on the Palestinian Authority to “take meaningful steps to assume political and security control of the occupied territory”.

“Although the resolution does not impose obligations on New Zealand beyond any already existing under international law, New Zealand stands ready to implement any measures adopted by the UN Security Council.

“New Zealand will continue to impose travel bans against extremist settlers and others involved in violations of international humanitarian law, as we deem appropriate,” she said.

Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the Press Gallery since 2018.