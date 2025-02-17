By Nick James of RNZ
- Wellington City Council will increase security for pride events after protesters disrupted an Auckland library.
- Mayor Tory Whanau emphasised a co-ordinated approach with CCTV and security teams on standby.
- Prime Minister Christopher Luxon condemned the protesters, stating their actions were unacceptable and un-Kiwi.
Wellington City Council plans to beef up security during pride events in the capital after protesters linked to Destiny Church stormed an Auckland library.
On Saturday a children’s event being hosted by a drag king was cancelled after about 50 protesters pushed their way into Te Atatū library.
Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said the council would ensure a co-ordinated approach through its CCTV network and established event management plans across community and library centres.