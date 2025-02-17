“This integrated approach allows for real-time monitoring, rapid response and proactive measures to prevent disruptions or harmful behaviour.”

Whanau said security teams were also on standby for immediate support when needed.

Destiny Church groups Man Up and Legacy Sisterhood protest against a children's library drag event at Te Atatū Community Centre.

“We continue to work closely across agencies to assess risks and implement preventive strategies, ensuring the city remains a safe and welcoming environment for everyone.”

She said the city stood in solidarity with the rainbow community and it was proud to be recognised as one of the world’s leading destinations for LGBTQ+.

“Hate and bigotry have no home here.

“Let’s work together to make the upcoming Wellington Pride festival a space where everyone feels welcome and supported.”

Last night, acting Waitematā district commander Inspector Simon Walker told the actions of the protesters in Auckland were unacceptable and it was not a peaceful protest.

“In my perspective, of course people have a right to protest, but no one has the right to intimidate and use violence against other people.”

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon condemned Destiny’s behaviour and said the protesters had crossed a line.

“That’s not the Kiwi way, when you’re intimidating public officials and public facilities – that’s not the way we expect things to be in this country.”

