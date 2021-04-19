Website of the Year



Wellington City Council shake-up a 'missed opportunity'

7 minutes to read
Wellington Airport. Photo / Bevan Conley

Georgina Campbell
By:

Wellington issues reporter, NZ Herald

ANALYSIS

Some Wellington City councillors feel mayor Andy Foster has divided them further and missed a golden opportunity with his proposed shake-up of the council.

Foster has ignored a recommendation of an independent review into

