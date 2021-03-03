Wellington City Council pulls the plug on $76 million loan for airport

Wellington Airport. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Alarm bells have been set ringing at Wellington City Council over $76 million set aside in the Long Term Plan for "airport seawalls".

But climate change portfolio leader councillor Tamatha Paul has successfully got an amendment across the line to remove the money from the budget altogether, in the absence of clarity.

It has been a tumultuous two weeks for the council since its last Long Term Plan Committee meeting.

During that time, Mayor Andy Foster announced an independent review of the council's governance and appointed Peter Winder to do the job.

A controversial proposal to privatise part of the Central Library building went nuclear.

But this morning, it's a mysterious line in the draft budget regarding the airport that has people up in arms.

In the council's operating expenditure budget there is $76m allocated over three years for "airport seawalls".

Paul said she was unclear exactly what the funding was for.

"With all the crises we are experiencing - Covid-19, climate change, and failing infrastructure - we should be crystal clear about what we are allocating $76 million towards.

"This loan must be removed as a clear signal to Wellington that we are dedicated to climate action and that we will hold some of the biggest polluters in town to account."

The loan is set to be removed from this Long Term Plan, a budget that is reviewed every three years. The council could still revisit the loan in future budgets.

A final vote to rubber-stamp all the changes made in today's meeting is yet to take place.

Before the vote on the amendment, a Wellington Airport spokesperson said the funding is tagged to the sea wall upgrade and not the runway extension.

The seawall upgrade needs to be done irrespective of the extension, they said.

"It is essential for resilience, safety and infrastructure protection. The seawall protects council assets including Wellington's main sewerage connection to Moa Point, roading between Lyall Bay, Breaker Bay and Moa Point.

"These assets will be more immediately affected than airport assets. As such, some council partnership in funding the seawall is appropriate."

Wellington City Council. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The spokesperson said the airport would have been happy to discuss these matters with councillors, but were not approached.

Paul said she asked for council officer advice on Friday evening and only received answers late in the day yesterday. She said she received an email from the Wellington Airport chairman one hour before the LTP meeting this morning.

Long Term Plan Committee chairwoman Sarah Free said she found the situation strange.

"Is this a replacement of the wall? Or is this an extension that might help with an extension?"

Councillor Jill Day said she wanted to call "time out" and get some more information.

Councillor Sean Rush said he was uncomfortable with state funding going into something that could easily be financed by the private sector.

But he said he trusted officers that better information on the proposal was on the way.

The city council owns 34 per cent of the airport and Mayor Andy Foster is a board member.

Mayor Andy Foster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Councillor Diane Calvert argued the seawall was something both the city and airport needed.

"If we don't have a functioning safe and quality airport we may as well give up our capital status now."

Councillor Nicola Young said the council needed to work with its partners rather than just "sticking it to them".

She did however say that how the situation transpired was "mystifying".

Young said they should have had a briefing and Foster let them down.

At that point Foster called a point of order: "You're assuming I knew about it", he said before winking at Young who then pointed out he was a board member.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said the whole debate raised the issue of whether it's appropriate for councillors, or in this case the mayor, to have "this type of commercial director role".

Councillor Jenny Condie said as a responsible shareholder the council needed to act in good faith and give the airport a chance to provide more information.

"But also put them on notice to say we want to have a serious conversation about this."

The confusion around the funding set alarm bells ringing earlier in the meeting and prompted lawyers, advocacy groups and climate activists to argue their case against airport expansion plans.

Guardians of the Bays representative Tim Jones said a runway extension was "utterly unacceptable" in a climate emergency.

"Wellington City Council should have no part in funding it, however the funding is described in the Long Term Plan."

Jones said the extension would also be bad for the local environment and lead to increases in noise and construction traffic.