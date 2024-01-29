The new meters offer the choice of English or te reo Māori instructions, which the council says supports its commitment to Pōneke becoming a bilingual city. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Wellington City Council has decided to replace its parking meter system at a cost it will not disclose, despite paying $1.5 million to install a new sensor network as recently as 2016.

The new pay-by-plate meters that went live this month are a paperless system that uses a vehicle licence plate number, rather than a numbered car park, to record parking time and payment.

The meters also offer the choice of English or te reo Māori instructions, which the council says supports its commitment to Pōneke becoming a bilingual city.

Wellington City Council chief operating officer James Roberts said some of the city’s parking meters were 20 years old and the sensors were near the end of their life.

“It’s time to update with new technology, that’s easy to use, that enables us to manage parking fairly and efficiently, and that can adapt to future changes to our city streets.”

However, the new pay-by-plate meters have left former Wellington City councillor Simon Marsh less than impressed, and concerned about the council’s accountability for its spending.

According to the council, the sensors which were installed in 2016 only have a five-year life span but Marsh said that was not his understanding when the council of the day agreed to it.

“Why would you put something in that’s only going to last for five years and spend a couple of million on it?” Marsh said.

There are 400 new pay-by-plate machines in central Wellington, Kelburn and by the Botanic Gardens. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A 2016 council annual plan document said the parking sensors would cost $1.5m to install, with the total cost being $1.8m over 10 years. They were estimated to deliver $8.2m in savings over that decade.

Marsh took that to mean the parking system would be in place for at least 10 years.

“Perhaps the council decided that they want some newer technology that is brighter and more shiny ... but is it necessary to spend that money right now when there are other things that we should be spending our money on?”

Marsh said spending more on fixing leaky pipes could be an alternative use for the money.

Wellington City Council was asked about the cost of implementing both the sensor system and the pay-by-plate system under the Local Government Official Information And Meetings Act.

The council refused to release the information, citing commercial sensitivity, despite the cost of the sensor system being available in public documents and being widely reported in news articles at the time.

However, the council did confirm the lifespan of the new parking meters is anticipated to be between 10 and 12 years.

Council to review 50c transaction fee

Meanwhile, Wellington City Council is reviewing a 50c transaction fee for people who pay for parking with a card.

The user fee covers variable merchant and bank fees as well as the administration of transactions.

The council has confirmed it is reviewing the cost breakdown of fees to ensure it meets its obligations under the new standards introduced by the Retail Payment System Act 2022.

The new regulations cap the fees that retailers’ banks can charge their customers’ banks for processing Visa and Mastercard transactions.

Is the cost of parking changing?

Parking prices will stay the same - from $3 to $5 per hour on weekdays depending on the location. The price remains $3 per hour on weekends.

There are 400 new pay-by-plate machines in central Wellington, Kelburn and by the Botanic Gardens. Of these, 260 are card-only and 140 are both cash and card machines.

Why are the screens on the new meters so low?

The meters are designed to ensure the maximum height of the screen display is accessible for wheelchair users.

All mobility parks have a meter placed close by for easy access.

What’s happening to the old meters?

Solar panels and electronic parts from the old meters will be removed and reused or disposed of through an electronics recycling company.

What remains of the meters will then be stripped of any other serviceable spare parts that can be reused. Batteries will be reused or safely disposed of.

The shell of the meters will be disposed of at a local scrap metal recycler.

