Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

How much are we saving thanks to the Govt’s crackdown on Visa and Mastercard fees?

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
3 mins to read
Commerce Commission understands many payment providers have cut their merchant fees on the back of new regulations. Photo / 123RF

Commerce Commission understands many payment providers have cut their merchant fees on the back of new regulations. Photo / 123RF

It isn’t yet clear how much businesses and their customers are benefiting from a government crackdown on debit and credit card processing fees.

New regulations, which took effect on November 13, cap the fees that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business