Lamason Brew Bar. Photo / Instagram

Another popular Wellington cafe has closed its doors, citing Covid-19 pressures.

Lamason Brew Bar announced its closure on social media two days ago, saying it was time to call it quits after 11 years.

"Covid-19 has made light work of wreaking havoc not only [on] this community, but worldwide, and we were no exception to its rule. We have been lucky enough to have traded for as long as we have, but could not sustain the damage any longer."

The cafe was on the corner of Lombard St and Bond St in the central city which was hit hard when Covid-19 forced office workers out of the buildings and back home.

Lamason specialised in top quality espresso and siphon brewed coffee.

Owner Dave Lamason hinted at possible future projects, saying he doesn't think the "book is finished" but "a great chapter of this amazing story has sadly come to a close".

Lamason is the latest Wellington cafe to feel the Covid-19 crunch. Several other eateries have had to close their doors including Ghuznee St's Milk Crate which had been open for 16 years.

Prefab also temporarily closed saying Covid-19 regulations were too restrictive to be profitable – however, weeks later the popular Wellington eatery reopened a Prefab coffee bar 7am to noon only, Monday to Friday.

Iconic Wellington pizza joint Tommy Millions also fully closed recently, pulling the shades on its Courtenay Place location two years after it closed its Willis St shop citing Covid-19 pressures.