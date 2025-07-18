The woman told police she had been strangled and punched by Emsley too many times to remember.

The pair were homeless together for much of their relationship.

One of his attacks happened when he became angry that the woman’s daughter looked like the child’s biological father.

“He kicked the victim in the bottom and then punched her leg so hard that it caused his arm to break,” the summary said.

On another occasion, he sent her a photo of five shotgun cartridges with the words “shot gun food”.

The victim replied, saying “kill me”, to which he said, “nah that makes it easy for u.”

A couple of days later, Emsley tried to force the woman to take an unknown pill that he said would relax her, threatening that, if she didn’t take it, he would smash her.

The sentencing happened at the Wellington District Court.

He strangled and punched her before grabbing the shotgun and pressing the barrel to her neck. He then picked up a dog lead and whipped her with it multiple times.

Not long after this incident, Emsley was driving with the victim in the passenger seat. He became angry and punched her in the face before picking up his shotgun from the footwell and holding it to her head and striking her in the cheek with it.

Police stopped the car as it was swerving around the road, but Emsley concealed the gun under a jersey.

On another occasion, he made the victim lie on her stomach and used a tattoo gun to forcibly tattoo his initials on her head, behind her left ear.

“The defendant laughed afterwards and told the victim she was stuck with his initials for life,” the summary of facts said.

On a separate occasion, he made the victim sit in a chair while he forcefully tattooed her left hand. She cried as he did so.

The summary of facts detailed multiple other incidents in which he punched the victim and threatened her, including sending messages saying he would stab her in the face and that he would kill her.

He pleaded guilty after a sentencing indication to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, threatening to kill, impeding breathing, and multiple counts of assault.

Defence lawyer Jason Owers said Emsley exhibited anger and behavioural issues from childhood, and left home young, spending much of his time transient and homeless. He began associating with gangs and using meth.

Despite these factors, he pointed to Emsley’s success in a rehabilitation programme, which Judge Crowley accepted.

The judge declined the Herald’s application to photograph Emsley in court, saying it would be “a step back” for Emsley in light of the rehabilitative progress he had made.

“You say that you’ve really used this time on bail to really look at yourself, turn yourself around,” he told Emsley. “I think that I have to give you as much credit as I can for having done that, but I have to tell you, I remember - I remember looking at this file and, some of the offences come back to me now, and I was thinking I couldn’t see you taking advantage of it [rehabilitation services] and turning it around.”

He urged Emsley to continue on this path, saying it would “break any mother’s heart” to see her son sitting in the dock.

The judge said he was concerned to hear how scared of Emsley the victim remained, but that he wasn’t surprised.

He acknowledged Emsley’s offer to pay $1000 in emotional harm reparation, which he said was a “token gesture” to show the woman he meant her no ill will or malice.

“I wasn’t thinking even half an hour ago that we would be at this point, but I am prepared to give you community detention,” he said.

He sentenced Emsley to six months of community detention, one year of supervision, made the order for the emotional harm reparation, and made a protection order in the victim’s favour.

“I hope I never see you again. I don’t mean that negatively,” he said.

Melissa Nightingale is a Wellington-based reporter who covers crime, justice and news in the capital. She joined the Herald in 2016 and has worked as a journalist for 10 years.