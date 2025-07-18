Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

John Michael Emsley sentenced for forcefully tattooing partner in campaign of ‘cruelty’

Melissa Nightingale
By
Senior Reporter, NZ Herald - Wellington·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

A report reveals systemic, preventable violence against women and girls, urging recognition of femicide as a crisis

Graphic content warning: This article deals with domestic violence

A man who punched his partner so hard that he broke his own arm has been sentenced for a campaign of violence against the woman, including forcibly tattooing his initials on her head.

John Michael Emsley laughed at his

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save