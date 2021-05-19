Wellington bus drivers to vote on new pay deal

Union members will meet today to vote on NZ Bus's new pay offer. Photo / Nick James

Union members will meet today to vote on NZ Bus's new pay offer. Photo / Nick James

A crucial vote for Wellington bus drivers today in their long-running pay dispute.

Tramways Union members are gathering for a stop-work meeting to consider the latest deal from employer NZ Bus.

The offer includes a one-off incentive payment of $10,000 for those employed for five years or more - all other drivers would get $5000.

The cash would be split over two payments, with half given if the deal's agreed to and the rest in December.

The new agreement would also keep the provision of five weeks' annual leave for all existing staff and increase the base hourly rate for drivers with at least six months' experience to $24 per hour.

The union is recommending members reject it.

Secretary Kevin O'Sullivan said the deal is nothing but an attempt to buy people off, and drivers won't stand for it.

A number of bus services are cancelled while the meeting is held between 9am and 3pm.

The affected bus routes are: 2, 3, 12, 14, 18e, 20, 21, 22, 30x, 31x, 81, 83, 84.

Last month NZ Bus issued a lockout notice to drivers who walked off the job for a 24-hour strike following a breakdown in their collective agreement negotiations.

However, the Employment Court ruled the lockout unlawful, bringing it to an end.

If workers don't accept the offer before them today, they will consider whether to take further industrial action.