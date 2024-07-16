Despite the road being much busier today, before the tanks were removed, the service station was one of three selling petrol in the immediate district.
“Cars didn’t have big fuel tanks and didn’t have good economy so there were three service stations out here. Then the tanks came out because they were over 50 years old. It was at a time when it wasn’t economical and oil companies were shutting down service stations, not growing them,” says Andrew.
The economy of the area also changed.
“You saw the district changing from being mainly dairy to what it is today,” says Jean.
The many dairy farms in the area made “gypsy day” - June 1, when sharemilkers and mobs of cows would move between farms - interesting.
“There were some lively times when herds came through from Gisborne on foot - that was always very interesting.”
Andrew says over the years a lot of people have asked about buying the land and buildings, but until now the time hasn’t been right.
“Part of it is my age I suppose,” he says. “When you look at it, mowing the grass and looking after everything, if I don’t hurry up and enjoy life more there won’t be anything left.”
Nick Johnson from Pongakawa firm Trenching and Irrigation NZ, set to be the new owners, says it is about 15 years since he started to think the site might be ideal for the business. The plan is to demolish the building and build a shed to be used as a workshop.
Any approaches had been knocked back until now.
“When Nick approached me [most recently] the decision had actually been made that previous month - I’d decided, okay, I’ve got to make serious plans to do something. The building was coming down no matter what, it was whether I developed the site or just moved on - so it was just the right time, it’s time for me to move on.”
Jean says she will be sorry to see it go but “change has got to happen”.