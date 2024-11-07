Advertisement
Updated

Weekend weather: Scorching near-30C temperatures in east, rain warnings for South Island

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
MetService Severe Weather Warning: November 6th - 8th Video / MetService

Temperatures are starting to soar as parts of the country get set for a scorching weekend with eastern parts of the North Island set to hit 30C.

And although the temperatures are high, the South Island is in for a deluge of persistent, heavy rain that is expected to last for 27 hours and carries multiple warnings.

MetService meteorologist Dan Corrigan said there would be higher-than-average temperatures today.

Aucklanders could expect to enjoy temperatures of up to 24C, which would continue throughout the weekend.

The mercury was expected to shoot up to 29C for Hastings and Napier today as a scorching weekend takes hold in eastern regions.

“Some spots in Hawke’s Bay may even crack 30C on Saturday for the first time since last summer,” said Corrigan.

“The last time Hastings recorded a temperature over 30 was the 24th of February at the end of last summer with 30.8C.”

Ashburton and Christchurch could see temperatures spike to 28C, with areas like Gore reaching 22C – several degrees above the November average highs.

Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said parts of the country were looking at “pretty impressive” warmth.

Other areas in the North Island, like Hamilton and Northland, will also see highs in the low to mid-20s.

He said with gusty northwest winds of up to 70km/h expected, Canterbury and Otago face elevated fire risks, as humidity dropped to around 40% in these areas.

A strong wind watch was in place for 12hrs from midnight for the Canterbury High Country.

“Temperatures will be around 8-10C higher than usual for this time of year.”

Corrigan said persistent heavy rain began overnight in the South Island, affecting the West Coast, Southern Alps, and the deep south.

Orange heavy rain warnings were in place for Westland, northern Fiordland, and the Main Divide of the Southern Alps south of Arthur’s Pass.

“Intense rainfall may cause streams and rivers to rapidly rise on both sides of the Main Divide, as 300-400mm of rain is expected to fall about the Westland ranges and Canterbury headwaters within a little over a day,” Corrigan said.

“These are substantial numbers, even for the West Coast, so it’s certainly worth preparing in advance by moving stock and planning for potential travel restrictions.”

Heavy watches have been issued for southern Fiordland, Southland, eastern Clutha and the Grey District.

Corrigan said there is a “moderate chance” these would be upgraded to an orange warning.

He said the rain would ease while travelling up the country to the lower North Island on Sunday.

“Warning amounts” of rain for these regions were not expected.

Save

