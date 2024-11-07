It sure was a warm night across Aotearoa New Zealand, with Oamaru 20 degrees at 7am!

The warm trend rolls into Saturday.https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz pic.twitter.com/Xx9m9UGhSD — MetService (@MetService) November 7, 2024

“Some spots in Hawke’s Bay may even crack 30C on Saturday for the first time since last summer,” said Corrigan.

“The last time Hastings recorded a temperature over 30 was the 24th of February at the end of last summer with 30.8C.”

Ashburton and Christchurch could see temperatures spike to 28C, with areas like Gore reaching 22C – several degrees above the November average highs.

Niwa meteorologist Chris Brandolino said parts of the country were looking at “pretty impressive” warmth.

Other areas in the North Island, like Hamilton and Northland, will also see highs in the low to mid-20s.

Unseasonably warm temperatures will be felt across many regions from Thursday-Sunday, especially in the east of both islands. 🥵



These maps show where temperatures >25°C are forecast.



🌡️ In places such as Hawke's Bay and Canterbury, afternoon highs may be 4-7°C above average. pic.twitter.com/KD1Vprjpsv — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 6, 2024

He said with gusty northwest winds of up to 70km/h expected, Canterbury and Otago face elevated fire risks, as humidity dropped to around 40% in these areas.

A strong wind watch was in place for 12hrs from midnight for the Canterbury High Country.

“Temperatures will be around 8-10C higher than usual for this time of year.”

Corrigan said persistent heavy rain began overnight in the South Island, affecting the West Coast, Southern Alps, and the deep south.

Orange heavy rain warnings were in place for Westland, northern Fiordland, and the Main Divide of the Southern Alps south of Arthur’s Pass.

🌧 Heavy rain update for Friday



🟠 The Warning for Westland remains at Orange and the Watch for northern Fiordland has been upgraded to an Orange Warning. Even for the Westland ranges, 300-400mm is a considerable amount of rain to fall in 31 hours, and may cause streams and… pic.twitter.com/UULrnVDEeT — MetService (@MetService) November 6, 2024

“Intense rainfall may cause streams and rivers to rapidly rise on both sides of the Main Divide, as 300-400mm of rain is expected to fall about the Westland ranges and Canterbury headwaters within a little over a day,” Corrigan said.

“These are substantial numbers, even for the West Coast, so it’s certainly worth preparing in advance by moving stock and planning for potential travel restrictions.”

Heavy watches have been issued for southern Fiordland, Southland, eastern Clutha and the Grey District.

Corrigan said there is a “moderate chance” these would be upgraded to an orange warning.

He said the rain would ease while travelling up the country to the lower North Island on Sunday.

“Warning amounts” of rain for these regions were not expected.

