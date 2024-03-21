Kiwis face the chop as ANZ moves work overseas, a thumbs up from the AA on new speed limit guidelines and Queen Camilla opens up on the King’s health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Rain is on its way for the North Island with a “mixed bag” of conditions across the country ahead of major sporting events in the South Island.

As a low-pressure system approaches from the Tasman Sea today, settled conditions would give way to wet weather, MetService said.

Meteorologist Ngaire Wotherspoon said in Auckland, northwesterlies would begin developing this afternoon before Saturday’s rain.

What’s the sky like at your place this morning? 🌄



High cloud streaks across our skies as a low-pressure system approaches from the west, creating a dramatic sunrise.



This stunning webcam in Nelson Lakes National Park is owned and operated by @NZ_MSC pic.twitter.com/A1F1m6CWbN — MetService (@MetService) March 21, 2024

Showers would become widespread and possibly heavy during the day.

“While most of the North Island will see a few showers over the weekend, there will be plenty of fine breaks between to enjoy the weekend,” said Wotherspoon.

“The low should also bring comparatively warmer nights, more in line with the average for early autumn.”

Down south the weather was expected to be mainly fine today, delivering ideal conditions for tonight’s Warriors’ NRL battle with the Canberra Raiders in Christchurch.

Patchy rain was also expected to fall over the lower half of the island on Saturday.

MetService forecast shows the ITM New Zealand Sail GP in Lyttelton Harbour avoiding the light winds, and southerlies developing later on Saturday.

On Sunday the rain should ease in the North Island with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers, MetService said.

Showers will also clear in the east on Sunday in the South Island, while northeasterly winds would swing to the northwest by evening.

MetService said a new round of wind and rain was headed for the bottom of the country at the start of next week with alerts likely to be issued.

”We will be watching these fronts closely. Severe Weather Watches or Warnings may be issued closer to the time, so keep an eye on our website,” said Wotherspoon.

High pressure was set to rebuild across the country in the lead-up to Easter bringing a spell of settled weather for the break.







