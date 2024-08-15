As the weather system advances, the top of the South Island will have rain.

“How far south the rain reaches will depend on the movement of the low-pressure system. Tasman, Buller and Marlborough look likely to see rain, and anything further south is still to play for,” Makgabutlane said.

In terms of wind, much of the country will see breezy westerlies on Thursday and Friday.

By Saturday afternoon blustery northerly winds can be expected and for those in the eastern, central, and lower North Island it will be a gusty weekend.

“Keep an eye out for any further watches or warnings in the coming days, in addition to the ‘Heavy Rain Watches’ currently in place,” Makgabutlane said.

While there was expected to be a brief reprieve early Sunday morning, Makgabutlane said another pulse of rain was expected to sweep across the North Island, with rain extending to parts of the South Island as well.

There was a possibility of snowfall to inland areas of the South Island from Sunday and into Monday with colder, showery southwesterlies.

“This is an early heads up to farmers with young stock, as well as road users who might be travelling along some of those elevated roads and mountain passes. Into next week, however, there is a chance the snow could go down to lower levels for places like Southland and Otago.”

By the end of the weekend, it will be cold in the South Island but the east of the North Island will see a period of warmer-than-average temperatures from Thursday to Sunday, ranging from 17 to 21C.

“Although these temperatures are reminiscent of warmer seasons, the combination of cloud, rain and wind will remind us that winter isn’t over just yet.”

- RNZ