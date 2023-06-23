Surface flooding on Omaranui Rd in Hawke's Bay. A local state of emergency remains in place for the Gisborne region. Photo / Paul Taylor

A weekend serving of more rain is imminent for most of New Zealand, and areas in eastern parts of the North Island are expected to get the worst of it.

A red heavy rain warning is in place for Tairāwhiti Gisborne until midday on Sunday, as the district remains in a local state of emergency.

This rain is expected to cause dangerous river conditions and significant flooding. Slips and floodwaters are likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

“This event has already seen road closures, landslips, rivers rising to warning level and surface flood disrupting travel through Tairāwhiti/Gisborne. Evacuations have occurred already near rivers which are dangerously high. MetService is monitoring the situation through the weekend, keeping the regional council and public informed of any updates,” MetService meteorologist Andrew James said.

Alongside the Tairawhiti red warning, orange heavy rain warnings are in place for southern Hawke’s Bay, southern Marlborough, and the ranges of Tasman.

The prolonged heavy rain is likely to disrupt travel, making some roads impassable and possibly isolating communities.

Yellow heavy rain watches are also in place throughout the weekend for Coromandel and the remainder of Hawke’s Bay.

Accumulations of rainfall in these areas may approach warning criteria and thunderstorms are possible.

Rain will persist for the eastern North Island & upper South Island through at least late Saturday night.



For some, amounts will be impressive, particularly about the ranges.



Local State of Emergency for Tairāwhiti

At 4.45pm on Thursday, Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz declared a local state of emergency as rivers rose and rain continued to fall across an already sodden region.

It is the third state of emergency the region has had in 2023 and the fifth in less than two years.

As of Friday afternoon, about 30 people had evacuated to welfare centres in town.

There are a significant number of landslides across the region and up to 61 local roads ar closed or significantly obstructed.

Residents who live in areas close to a river are urged to not wait for an official evacuation notice if concerned.

Welfare centres in the region are Te Poho o Rawiri, House of Breakthrough, Ohako Marae (Manutuke), Mangatu Marae (Whatatutu), and Te Karaka Area School.

The state of emergency remains in place for seven days.

A year’s rain in less than seven months

As at 2pm yesterday, MetService’s Gisborne Airport weather station had received 990.7mm so far in 2023, just 9.1mm less than its average annual rainfall.

“We’re just shy of six months into 2023 and already several of our weather stations have recorded their annual average rainfall.

“Auckland Airport ticked over 1193mm this morning, 3mm beyond their annual norm, and Whenuapai has had 1270mm against an annual average of 1231mm,” MetService’s James said yesterday.

Napier Airport has had 930mm so far in 2023, considerably more than the 789mm they would get in a typical year.

The sodden soils in the northeast North Island mean the current rain is particularly problematic.

