Police say no reports of significant flooding in Hawke’s Bay overnight

Police said as at 6am there were no callouts to major flooding overnight in Hawke’s Bay, despite persistent rain falling in the region.

According to Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, most rivers in the region were, as at 6am, down on the peaks of 6pm on Thursday, when flooding and slips closed State Highway 2 to Wairoa, State Highway 5 to Taupō and the Napier-Taihape Rd.

Some continued to rise, including the Ngaruroro River in Whanawhana and Kiripapango, but at Fernhill on the Heretaunga Plains, the river level was trending down.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a couple of weather-related incidents in the region overnight, include debris down on properties, but nothing that indicated significant flooding.

As at Thursday 8pm, MetService said Hawke’s Bay should expect an increased amount of rain - 220mm to 280mm - to accumulate about the Ruahine Range and Kaweka Forest Park, 100 to 150 mm of rain about the remaining ranges including the coastal hills of Central Hawke’s Bay, and lesser amounts elsewhere.

The MetService warning covered from 8pm Thursday to midnight Saturday, June 24. The warning doesn’t include rain that had fallen before that.

A heavy rain watch was also added for the Wairoa district by MetService late on Thursday.





THURSDAY’S WARNINGS: ‘NO EVACUATIONS LIKELY’

The head of Hawke’s Bay’s Civil Defence said flooding and widespread evacuations are unlikely amid warnings of up to 250mm of rain in the region’s hills, the most since Cyclone Gabrielle.

PanPac pulp and paper mill north of Napier evacuated its Whirinaki site as a precaution today as it expects surrounding roads may be closed because of flooding.

A lengthy orange heavy rain warning was earlier issued for Hawke’s Bay by MetService, extending from Whirinaki and Esk Valley in the north into Central Hawke’s Bay.

The rain is expected to increase again on Friday evening and stay heavy until Sunday morning.

Waka Kotahi said SH2 between Whirinaki and Wairoa would close at 5pm on Thursday after heavy rain caused flooding and slips.

The road will remain closed overnight and the closures will be reassessed at first light tomorrow.

Waka Kotahi Hawke’s Bay / Tairāwhiti system manager Martin Colditz said all parts of the network will be closely monitored.

MetService upgraded its heavy rain watch to a warning in Hawke’s Bay at 10am on Thursday, warning that 63 hours of heavy rain was most likely to fall until midnight Saturday.

In addition to the rain that had already fallen in the past week, people should expect 200 to 250mm to accumulate about the Ruahine Range and Kaweka Forest Park and 100-150mm of rain about the remaining ranges, including the coastal hills of Central Hawke’s Bay.

Ian Macdonald, Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group (HBCDEM) controller, said just before 2pm that he understood people were wary of the weather and he wanted to reassure the public.

He said the emergency mobile alerts would only be used if there was a “life safety issue” and if people needed to evacuate immediately.

“Given the forecast, we don’t think that we are going to need widespread evacuations. There might be some localised ponding that may affect some areas or houses, like it does quite often when we have heavy rain in the Bay,” Macdonald said.

“It is only an orange rain warning, it is not a red warning, which is completely different.”

He said Hawke’s Bay Regional Council was monitoring rivers and had advised that rivers would stay within their channels or at worst, come to the bottom of the stopbanks.

People who had properties prone to flooding or “ponding” should be preparing themselves and travel should only be undertaken when essential, as the roading network was “fragile”.

“My advice would be to people that if they don’t need to travel over the weekend then don’t, but also I think keeping up with the weather forecast is a key thing,” he said.