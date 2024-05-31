Motorists are being warned by police to expect a large number of gang members travelling through Napier this morning.

Police say they will be monitoring the expected tangi and related hīkoi as gang members and associates travel around the Maraenui, Marewa, Ahuriri and Park Island areas this morning.

The tangi was separate to events occurring in Central Hawke’s Bay over the next few days after the death of Sonny Smith, the Central Hawke’s Bay Mongrel Mob president.

“We urge all those travelling on our roads to not act in a way that puts other road users at risk, and to expect delays,” police said this morning.

“Any unlawful behaviour will be investigated and followed up with enforcement action.”

Police advised anyone concerned about their safety in regards to the group, or who witness illegal behaviour, to call 111 immediately.

Members of the public can file a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call police on 105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org.

Police earlier also asked the public to report any unlawful behaviour during the major Mongrel Mob gang tangi in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Lincoln Sycamore said police would be monitoring behaviour and traffic movements for the funeral of Sonny Smith, the Central Hawke’s Bay Mongrel Mob president, who died on Thursday.

Smith was a key figure in a controversial methamphetamine rehabilitation scheme for gang members and was the national head of the Notorious chapter.

“Additional police are being deployed across Hawke’s Bay to ensure the safety of the community and provide reassurance,” Sycamore said.

“Antisocial or unlawful behaviour and driving-related offending will not be tolerated. Any such behaviour will be met with enforcement action, whether at the time or after the fact.”

Sycamore said police have set up an online portal where members of the public can upload videos or photos of possible offences by gang members in Hawke’s Bay.

“Any video or photos provided will be used by police to undertake further inquiries and take appropriate enforcement action.

“Videos or photos can be uploaded anonymously or contact details can be provided if you wish to be contacted by police.”

People wishing to upload videos or photos can visit https://cellar.nc3.govt.nz/

Reports of unlawful or anti-social behaviour and/or driving-related offending can also be made by calling 111 or 105, quoting file number 240514/0870.