By RNZ

Tairāwhiti is in a state of emergency as heavy rain hits the region, with a red heavy warning in place until Sunday.

Civil Defence has asked residents in low lying areas not to wait for an official evacuation and leave if they feel unsafe.

House of Breakthrough and Te Poho-o-Rawiri Marae are open as evacuation centres.

“We encourage anyone in areas prone to flooding, near a river or in a low-lying area to self-evacuate, as a precaution,” Tairāwhiti Civil Defence posted on its Facebook. “Don’t wait for official warnings to evacuate. If in doubt – move out now before dark.”

Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz told First Up earlier today that the ground is already sodden.

“We evacuated some of our communities already. I definitely know that from our Te Karaka community, heaps have evacuated to whānau and friends.

“Because that’s where you want to be. You don’t really want to be in a council evacuation centre.”

Stoltz said she was not yet sure how many people used evacuation centres overnight but a small number of people stayed in marae.

Gisborne Airport is set to record a years' worth of rain in the first six months of 2023. Another burst of heavy rain is on the way tonight and Tairāwhiti remains under a Red Warning until midday Sunday. pic.twitter.com/NY12Kxuplp — MetService (@MetService) June 23, 2023

A local state of emergency was put in place yesterday for Tairāwhiti as heavy downpours pelted the region, closing all major roads, forcing residents to evacuate, and causing rivers to burst banks.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence said a local state of emergency was declared at 4.45pm yesterday due to the severe weather event.

Local negotiate a flooded road at Te Karaka in the Gisborne Region. Photo / Matawhero Lloyd

At least 130 residents have either been evacuated or have self-evacuated, many of those are from the small town of Te Karaka, authorities have told the Herald.

Tairāwhiti emergency management manager Ben Green said 130 residents had either been evacuated or had self-evacuated.

⚠🌧 Updated Severe Weather Warnings for Heavy Rain



🔴 Tairāwhiti Gisborne remains under Red Warning



🟠 Tasman Ranges upgraded to Orange Warning



🟡 Warning for Coromandel today has been lifted, but further heavy rain expected from Saturday



Details at https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 pic.twitter.com/27tCzvTyDs — MetService (@MetService) June 22, 2023

Due to the “high level of anxiety” in the region, many of those evacuations happened before the state of emergency was declared or before MetService upgraded the warning, Green said. The majority of the evacuations were in Te Karaka, who had either gone to the Te Karaka Area School or are staying with friends and family.



