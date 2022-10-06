MetService National weather: October 7th-8th

Dry but cloudy weather is forecast for Auckland but further south Kiwis face a frosty start and the threat of showers after a wintry blast brought unseasonable and record-breaking spring snow.

Freezing southerly winds and low-level snowfall blanketed much of the South Island and lower North Island during the last two days. Cold air moving over warmer waters near the coast also saw some scattered thunderstorms, MetService Meteorologist Amy Rossiter said.

Temperatures nationwide dropped well below historical averages for October.

Wanaka Airport broke its record for the coldest October minimum at -3C. Dunedin and Invercargill also recorded one of their three lowest October maximum temperatures, with 7.1C and 5.9C respectively.

Christchurch also experienced its first October snowfall in more than 50 years, while the sea-level suburb of Kilbirnie in Wellington welcomed a dusting of snow.

Conditions began to improve yesterday, however, bringing warmer and mostly settled spring weather - just in time for major events in the main centres this weekend.

"This will be good news for those wanting to head outdoors this weekend, whether it's with the kids for school holidays, watching the start of the Women's Rugby World Cup in Auckland, or the Cricket Tri-Series in Christchurch," Rossiter said.

Conditions should be fine for the rugby with three matches at Eden Park on Saturday, including the Black Ferns v Australia.

And morning cloud today should clear in Christchurch for the Black Caps T20 against Pakistan at Hagley Oval.

In the capital today, Wellingtonians can expect a few showers about the eastern hills in the morning with sleet down to 400m. It should become fine by the afternoon before a mostly clear weekend.

Areas of cloud and frosts could still blanket Dunedin this morning, before turning fine with strong southwesterly winds dying out by evening, MetService forecasts.

The second week of the school holidays, however, starts with rain moving up the South Island, dousing the west and south of the country before potentially moving over the North Island. MetService said there would be a mix of wet and dry weather next week.

Burt the springer spaniel enjoys the snow on Traquair Station, near Outram, Otago. Photo / Phoebe Wyber-Johnston

Heavy snow warnings for parts of Southland and Otago, and a heavy snow watch for Wairarapa were lifted on Thursday afternoon as the showers eased.

Snow also fell in Dunedin, Upper Hutt, and as far north as Taupō on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rossiter said: "Snow was reported as far north as Taranaki and the Desert Road in the North Island, even down to sea level on beaches around Otago, Canterbury and Southland."

Springtime snow fell in Christchurch during October for the first time in more than 50 years. Photo / Geroge Heard

Auckland hit an unseasonably chilly 11.5C by mid-morning and didn't get much warmer, with a high of only 13C. Strong winds also reduced speeds on the Harbour Bridge.

Excitement also briefly gripped office workers in the central city with what momentarily appeared to be snow-like flurries in the afternoon.

But MetService quelled any elation of a Super City snow day.

"Considering temperatures in Auckland are in double digits, it is unlikely to be snow, there could be icy snow forming in the upper atmosphere, but as it falls it warms it turns to rain," the national meteorological service explained when queried.

The temperature in Wellington was 4.2C by 8.30am yesterday, but had a "feels like" temperature of -1C, according to MetService, and locals were advised to wear up to four layers of clothing.

Residents in Christchurch who woke to a wintry wonderland found their cars and gardens covered in snow - though not enough to have fully settled on roads.

Shane Neal, who lives in Edgeware, said this was only the second time he'd experienced snow since moving from the North Island.

Dunedin's Larnach Castle was blanketed by snow on Thursday morning. Photo / Supplied

He awoke early yesterday morning to find his cars and deck blanketed in snow, and said it looked stunning but the conditions "took some adjusting to".

"When I took the dogs out in the morning, I realised the deck was like a skating rink.

"It's just about adjusting your speed as you drive your car, walk around outside - it's that much more slippery."

Neal and a friend had returned last night from a trip across Burkes Pass, and he was thankful the roads remained open to complete his journey.

"You couldn't see a blade of green grass yesterday, it was a nerve-racking drive in blizzard conditions but absolutely beautiful."

In Christchurch, Cave Rock at Sumner was surrounded by the white stuff as snow reached sea level across parts of the country. Photo / Richard Green

It is the first time Christchurch has seen October snow since October 10, 1969. At 6.30am the temperature was officially 1.2C in the Garden City, but MetService reported it as feeling more like -4C outside with the wind chill.

The Desert Rd in the central North Island was reopened after snowfall closed the highway, one of a number of roads that were affected by the freezing temperatures.

A road snowfall warning was still in place for Rimutaka Hill Road until early this morning.