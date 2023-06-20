Thunderstorms and heavy rain is forecast to drench the top of the country today, triggering warnings of slips and flooding.

MetService has issued a smattering of heavy rain watches around the North Island - saying those could be escalated into warnings with higher rainfall amounts possible.

Northland is first in line. A watch is in place from 9am today until 6am tomorrow.

One forecaster has warned of up to 50mm of rainfall “in just a few hours” there.

A line of heavy rain & possible thunderstorms is forecast to track across Northland on Wednesday ⚡️



Our high-res model shows amounts as high as 50mm in just a few hours which can cause surface flooding.



Thursday-Friday will be active in the northern & eastern North Island! ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/SjB8cs71w2 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) June 20, 2023

North Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, will be under a rain watch for 12 hours from 8pm today.

MetService said northeasterly winds could get up to 80km per hour about Auckland and the temperature should reach 17C.

Partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers are forecast for the city throughout today. Heavy rain may spread south from late afternoon with a risk of thunderstorms, MetService said.

The downpours are set to linger into the weekend with highs likely to remain about 16C to 17C.

🟡 Heavy Rain Watches 🟡



🌧 Northland, from 9am Wed



🌧 Tairāwhiti/Gisborne about and north of Tolaga Bay, from 2pm Wed



🌧 North Auckland, including Great Barrier Island, from 8pm Wed



🌧 Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty west of Te Puke, from 1am Thu pic.twitter.com/7PEfOKsC5J — MetService (@MetService) June 19, 2023

Gisborne north of Tologa Bay, meanwhile, has a watch from 2pm today until 10am tomorrow.

A 41-hour watch is in place for the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty from 1am Thursday to 6pm Thursday as the low-pressure system responsible for the weather moves down.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said the prolonged rainfall in the Bay of Plenty, Coromandel and Gisborne could see flooding and slips even if warning criteria weren’t reached.

Parts of Tairāwhiti/Gisborne recorded over 60mm of rain in the 24 hours from 10am on Sunday, and Gisborne itself saw about 30mm in that period.

Further south, a few locations in Hawke’s Bay and the Wairarapa also saw about 30mm.

☔️😔Sorry eastern North Island - more rain is coming. Quite a bit more. Full details in our #video today.



📈Some places in the ranges may have over 200mm in the coming 7 days. Drill down deeper at https://t.co/D35ySCkVqG for local estimates.



🗺️Rain Maps: https://t.co/X7aCOr9ZGQ pic.twitter.com/mOblY8rBnY — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) June 19, 2023

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research said their high-resolution forecasting models showed 50mm of rain was possible “in just a few hours” in Northland throughout today.

Further south, Wellington is set for a fine day with clouds in the evening. MetService said the city would get light winds and then stronger easterlies in the afternoon.

The capital has a forecast high of 15C while Christchurch, meanwhile, has a forecast high of 13C.

The Garden City is in for a mostly cloudy day with some fine spells in the afternoon, turning to patchy drizzle in the late evening. Dunedin is also set for a 13C high with a fine day.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.