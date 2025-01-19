“Heavy rain is expected to become more widespread through Northland from Monday evening onwards. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria.

“Thunderstorms and localised downpours are possible, especially from Monday evening.”

A heavy rain watch is set to come into force from 1am Tuesday and last until 1pm for the Auckland and Great Barrier Island region.

A 14-hour heavy rain watch is also set to begin from 4am Tuesday for the Coromandel Peninsula.

MetSetvice has also issued strong wind watches for Northland, Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula from 1am Tuesday until 11am.

“Easterly winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.”

Elsewhere the fine conditions for the rest of the country are expected to continue.

Wellington should hit a high of 20C with partly cloudy conditions expected and a chance of showers on Monday morning.

Temperatures in the capital were likely to jump to 24C on Tuesday, a partly cloudy day, before falling to 21C during a mainly fine Wednesday.

The temperature in Christchurch is forecast to reach 21C Monday and Tuesday before rising to 22C on Wednesday and 25C on Thursday.

Looking further ahead, warm temperatures are on the way for the latter half of January, with subtropical air and rain expected to descend over New Zealand through to March.

Niwa said a low-pressure system over the Tasman Sea would “act like a gear to bring warm temperatures down from the tropics” late in the month.

It should coincide with the Wellington and Auckland Anniversary period this month and Nelson Anniversary Day and Waitangi Day next month, as well as the beginning of the new school year.

However, Niwa said there was an “enhanced potential for rain events linked to the tropics and subtropics” through March.

