Traffic hitting surface flooding during heavy rain in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Many people in the North Island will wake up today feeling like they're in Fiji - if they managed to get any sleep at all, that is.

The humid weather, which has been hanging around over large parts of the country is expected to continue through the long weekend and into this week.

WeatherWatch analyst Philip Duncan said overnight lows in northern New Zealand are forecast to almost match those in Fiji as tropical air moves south.

The humidity and temperatures will get more intense in the north, although cooler weather will come to the south.

Duncan said tropical airflows from the equator are now drifting to northern New Zealand and this "thick air" - moisture-laden and humid - is going to push further down into NZ in the coming nights and the week ahead.

"The same combined airflows that produced the South Island deluge will move into the North Island now, triggering much-needed rain but bringing even higher humidity levels," Duncan said.

The humidity would make temperatures feel like the mid 30s in many northern parts of NZ, he said.

"Overnight lows will be especially tough for the next week ahead, but especially Sunday night and Monday night in the north with the humidex reading at 3am being around the late 20s or even 30C. It will feel more like Tonga or Fiji."

This will be more than 8C above average for parts of the North Island, while much of the South Island's interior will be 8C below normal as two different airflows affect the main islands.

MetService meteorologist David Miller said the same front responsible for flooding and the evacuation of hundreds of homes in parts of the West Coast of the South Island is moving across the North Island.

However, the intensity will be nowhere near what was experienced in the south.

"We're not expecting to see rainfall numbers anywhere near what Westland and Buller have seen. We got those phenomenally high numbers because that front basically stalled over the western part of the South Island and didn't move very fast," Miller said.

The heavy rain in Wellington, that started early yesterday, will gradually ease this morning.

Miller said much of the lower North Island would see "good heavy rain" after what had been a very dry January for most.

Heavy rain warnings remained in place for Kāpiti-Horowhenua and Wellington until 4am today, and the downpour was also expected along the Tararua Range 7am.

Taranaki also had a heavy rain warning until midday today with peak rates of 15 to 25mm/h about the mountain. Rainfall of between 180 and 250mm was expected to accumulate about Mt Taranaki, and between 80 to 120mm elsewhere across the region.

The heavy rainfall has led to warnings of possible flooding and slips from MetService, which could make driving conditions hazardous for those travelling over the long weekend.

There could be a slight break in the humidity for some next week, but this may not last long.

A large area of tropical low pressure next week will bring another round of humid airflows.