Sandbags are being handed out on the streets of Hokitika as West Coast locals prepare for a massive deluge from an atmospheric river of moisture threatening to cause landslides and flooding and isolate communities.

Civil Defence is mobilising staff and resources as “a month’s worth of rain in one day” begins falling on the West Coast - and while 80mm has already been recorded today, the heaviest downpours are tipped for tomorrow morning.

MetService has issued the most extreme heavy rain warning for Westland for 47 hours from 9am Thursday until 8am Saturday. Up to 800mm could fall in this time, likely to create “dangerous river conditions” and “significant” flooding.

Another heavy rain warning is in place for the Grey District and Fiordland from midnight on Thursday to 9am on Saturday; and a heavy rain watch is active in Tasman west of Motueka, Buller and the headwaters of the Canterbury and Otago lakes and rivers.

West Coast Emergency Management (WCEM) said, “Now is the time to prepare for extreme weather,” and the Westland District Council has been giving out sandbags to businesses and residents in Hokitika most at risk of flooding.

Amid West Coast storm, Christchurch tipped for 30C+ days

Meanwhile, on the east of the South Island, Canterbury’s Medical Officer of Health has urged people to keep themselves cool and hydrated as 30C-plus days have been forecast for Christchurch.

Elsewhere, Auckland had a cloudy and showery outlook for Friday with a daily high of 28C. Saturday should be a bit cooler at 27C with a chance of a shower and clouds while Sunday could see periods of heavy rain.

Auckland's run of warm nights is set to continue into next week. A humid NE flow continues until a low crosses the upper north on Sunday. This alters the winds but doesn't remove the warm sub-tropical airmass, so the mugginess continues. We need a SW change to flush out the… pic.twitter.com/ko7YV5LwO2 — MetService (@MetService) January 16, 2024

MetService has forecast 30C for Christchurch on Friday and 32C for Saturday. There could be a few spots of rain on both days.

Dr Matt Reid, the region’s Medical Officer of Health, said: “It’s especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion, and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars.

⚠️ An atmospheric river of moisture will make landfall in the West Coast of the South Island on Friday, bringing prolific rainfall, particularly about the Westland ranges.



The heaviest rain is expected on Friday afternoon/evening, when flooding (surface+river) & slips may occur. pic.twitter.com/QVdNQFSeTI — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 18, 2024

“While we are all vulnerable to hot temperatures, some people are particularly at risk. This includes the elderly, infants and children, women who are pregnant and people suffering from chronic, acute and severe illness.”

‘Follow advice of local Civil Defence groups’ - MetService

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the heaviest rain was expected from late on Friday morning, and “when that comes, it will be on top of what’s already fallen”.

She said people should be mindful if they are camping in the West Coast area, particularly those near water: “And if people have plans to travel there, definitely stay up to date with the latest forecasts and think about making alternative plans.”

Heads up trampers, campers and campervanners, possible impacts from the Red Warning include:



🔵dangerous river conditions

🔵significant flooding

🔵landslips

🔵impacts to roads and bridges



Stay up to date with on https://t.co/qHyE5zzql5 and have alternative plans if needed pic.twitter.com/2RN4bTF2f3 — MetService (@MetService) January 18, 2024

Makgabutlane said: “We’ll be giving regular updates as the weather system continues, and in the meantime, people should follow the advice of local Civil Defence groups.”

WCEM said the “long duration of heavy rain is expected to be especially impactful for Westland south of Otira, and the rain warning there has been upgraded to a red warning. Please stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

It said rain could cause slips and flooding, which would likely disrupt travel by making roads impassable and isolating communities.

The Westland District Council had prepared at least 500 sandbags for locals to use, “but we ask that people only take what they need to protect their properties”.

🔴Red Heavy Rain Warning



🗺️ Westland

📅 until 8am Saturday

🌧️ 600 - 800mm about the ranges

100-200mm about the coast



Full details: https://t.co/VDYb51QBlL pic.twitter.com/7q23k6PXeY — MetService (@MetService) January 17, 2024

“We also suggest that if there is surface flooding, people minimise their vehicle usage in these areas to reduce the bow waves sending water off the road and on to the pavements and surrounding premises.”

The council has been giving away sandbags on the corners of Stafford and Sewell, Hamilton and Tancred, Trancred and Wells and Weld and Sewell Sts.

WCEM said: “Agencies and first responders will be meeting this afternoon. There is a high level of concern about possible impacts of the weather, particularly south of Hokitika.”

An emergency operating centre will be set up tomorrow to help co-ordinate responses to the storm between the WCEM and the district council.

🌊 West Coast river flows will become extremely high (🟣) by Friday evening.



❗️ Of particular concern is the Waiho River near Franz Josef due to sediment build-up in the riverbed from previous flooding events.



Follow the advice of local authorities & @MetService red warning. pic.twitter.com/a6lxJvi4Zo — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 18, 2024

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said river flows on the West Coast would be “extremely high” by Friday evening with a “month’s worth of rain in a day” likely to fall.

“Of particular concern is the Waiho River near Franz Josef due to sediment build-up in the riverbed from previous flooding events.”

The atmospheric river came from a “moisture plume extend[ing] back to northern Australia, where the monsoon is active,” Niwa said.

Southland Mayor Rob Scott, whose region could get 350mm of rain over the next two days in Fiordland, said: “The West Coast is going to get a hammering”.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.