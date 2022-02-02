MetService National weather: February 2nd - February 3rd

A local state of emergency for the Buller District has been declared this afternoon as West Coast residents batten down the hatches and prepare to evacuate as torrential rain begins to hammer the region.

MetService has declared a red warning for Westland and Buller - with the potential for hundreds of millimetres to drop over 48 hours.

A large-scale response is kicking into gear, with West Coast Emergency Management setting up centres in Greymouth, Hokitika and Westport.



Mayor Jamie Cliene made the Buller District declaration at 2.35pm today, which allows Civil Defence controllers to direct and co-ordinate personnel, material and other resources made available and provides access to extraordinary powers to deliver an effective and timely response to an emergency.

The current weather event has the potential to cause serious flooding to parts of the Buller District.

"Members of the public are reminded to prepare getaway bags in preparation for potential evacuations tomorrow," the council says.

"If anyone is feeling unsafe, please self-evacuate to friends or family on higher ground."

Health authorities are preparing to evacuate nearly 70 residents from the O'Conor Rest Home.

Westport civil defence controller Bob Nixon said the rain was starting to pour down intensively at about noon.

A large-scale response is kicking into gear, with West Coast Emergency Management setting up centres in Greymouth, Hokitika and Westport. Photo / George Heard

He said they're encouraging people to voluntarily evacuate from low-lying sites in the town.

A similar storm system caused significant flooding and high river levels in Buller and Marlborough mid last year.

A spokesperson for West Coast Emergency Management said there will be a power outage at Fox and Franz from 11am this morning until approx 3pm this afternoon.

"Please treat lines as live at all times."

They said evacuations are possible.

"All residents must be prepared to evacuate at any time over the next few days.

"If you are in a flood-prone area or on low-lying ground, we encourage you to self-evacuate at any time," they said.

A similar storm system caused significant flooding and high river levels in Buller and Marlborough mid last year. Photo / George Heard

Residents are reminded to take their emergency getaway bag with them, and to remember medicines, food, water, a radio, torch, warm clothes and blankets.

"Look after those people in your neighbourhood who may need extra support, help them prepare a plan, look after each other.

"We acknowledge this is an extremely anxious time but if you prepare yourself and family and take immediate action when directed by authorities, we can get through this together."

Rising rivers

The Otago Daily Times is reporting South Westland rivers are rising rapidly and there is surface flooding between Haast and Hokitika on low-lying areas of highway. There is also surface flooding back into Otago, between Haast and Makarora.

Engineers have ruled out a cutbank for the Buller region's Orowaiti River.

The Omoeroa River between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier this morning. Photo / Supplied

Suggestions had been made that constructing the river cliff would alleviate potential flooding in Westport.

West Coast regional council operation director Randel Beal said a cutbank would be beneficial to some flood events.

But he said it wouldn't provide the relief wanted during the current weather event, and would cause more coastal inundation.

The predicted heavy rain falling over SH6 in South Westland since the early hours of Wednesday is causing some surface flooding but so far no serious slips or highway delays, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The NZTA is warning motorists in the whole of the South Island to be careful today.

"Roads will be affected and driving will be treacherous in such heavy downpours. People may face delays."

Be prepared: Buller mayor

Buller mayor Jamie Cleine told the ODT the escalation of the rain warning heightened the importance of the region being prepared, and said planning was well under way for what could be a significant event for the West Coast.

The heavy rain was due to coincide with high tides and there was concern for those in the north of the Buller district in places like Mohikinui, Seddonville and Karamea.

All the ingredients were there for the weather event to be similar to the deluge that caused widespread flooding last July, with almost half of Westport's residents evacuated from their homes, and at least 100 homes rendered unliveable by the floodwaters, Cleine said.

The 2021 flood event remained fresh in people's minds, he said.

"There's no doubt about it, that's a clear cause of additional anxiety as these sorts of events unfold, so we're very conscious of it. Our flood recovery hub was put on notice earlier this morning to expect increased inquiry and anxiety levels from the clients that they're working with."

It was important those in Buller monitored the official channels for further instructions - the West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page and on local radio stations, Cleine said.

"Start thinking about a getaway bag and what emergency supplies you might need and obviously think about where you might head if the call was to come to evacuate at some point."

Cleine said they were planning for the worst.

"What we learnt from July was that some of our traditional evacuation centres are sort of less than ideal in a town flooding scenario so a lot of work going in yesterday outside of town, effectively up on the terraces which obviously presents some logistical problem around where people can shelter."

Rural halls, sheds on farmland will be better than nothing and ready to go later today, he said. "They'll be high and dry."

Chorus was sandbagging roadsides in some places, and stormwater drains would be checked too, he said.

Westland mayor: Stay off roads

Westland mayor Bruce Smith said he anticipated flooding, road outages and possibly worse.

"We're just trying to get the message out to people to ensure that they fill their car up tonight - make sure it's full of petrol, ensure their standby plant has got fuel and that they've got basic groceries for two or three days, you know, it's basic Civil Defence stuff."

Warm winds and snowmelt combined with a massive rain event and dry ground conditions meant it had the potential to cause quite a problem on the coast, particularly around Fox and Franz Josef glaciers, Smith said.

"We've had such a dry spell, the ground is so dry, the waters just going to roar off it and head to the sea as quick as it can."

An emergency operations centre had been stood up at the council building in Hokitika and Smith said he hoped people would stay off the roads on Wednesday unless travel was absolutely essential.

"I think there's a high chance there's going to be a number of unexpected slips and we don't want people getting trapped in between slips or you know, getting caught in them unnecessarily."