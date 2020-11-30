Weather: Wellington to start summer colder than it did winter

Plimmerton Domain (left) almost totally under water yesterday. Photo / Dianne Khan

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Residents in the Wellington region are on alert as further heavy rains are tipped to bucket down within hours, while summer is also tipped to make a colder start than winter.

That's right, Wellington is likely to hit a high of just 13C tomorrow on the first day of the meteorological summer, forecaster MetService said.

That's not only 6C below average for this time of year but colder than the 15C high recorded in the capital city on June 1 earlier in 2020.

🔶Further adverse weather for the Wellington region.

Expect the heavy rain to kick off around 7pm with 50-60mm in 6 hours forecast.

10-20mm hourly rates possible in localised heavy falls.

120kmph southerly gusts for some.

Sodden ground is more prone to surface flooding. ^Lewis pic.twitter.com/4Rn6hbJPDH — MetService (@MetService) November 29, 2020

"You'll have to go back to 2006 to find a colder start to December (11.2C)," MetService said.

More pressing for Wellington and much of the central part of the country, however, were forecasts of heavy rain and strong winds this evening that could disrupt flights throughout New Zealand.

Yesterday, residents of a small Porirua community were evacuated from their homes as flash flooding sent rivers of water running through residential streets.

Close to 15 households were left uninhabitable and locals had to clean up the mud-caked streets after a perfect storm hit the Karehana Bay area in Plimmerton.

Yet MetService warned another deluge was on the way. There was another front coming through, bringing more rain.

Wellington and the Kāpiti Coast south of Ōtaki were now under a heavy rain alert, the forecaster said.

"Expect the heavy rain to kick off around 7pm with 50-60mm in six hours forecast," MetService said.

Flooding in Cluny Rd, Plimmerton, north of Wellington. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Falls of 10-20mm per hour and 120km/h winds were also possible.

Nelson, the Marlborough Sounds and Richmond Range in the South Island, meanwhile, were already being battered by downpours with a heavy rain alert in place until 11pm tonight.

Hawke's Bay was also in the firing line of the storm that had earlier been brewing over the Tasman Sea.

The region was already dealing with storm damage after it was hit by a one-in-250-years flood earlier this month.

Now Wairoa, between Gisborne and Napier, was tipped to be hit by 70-90mm falls of rain on Tuesday between 8am-8pm, MetService said.

Heavy falls were also possible futher south down the Wairarapa's east coast where a heavy rain watch was in place.

And like Wellington, Hawke's Bay could expect the rain and wind to bring a noticeable chill.

On the first day of Summer, parts of Hawke’s Bay will have lower daytime highs than midnight tonight https://t.co/jayEKeIHyi via @weatherwatchnz — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) November 30, 2020

In fact, fellow forecaster WeatherWatch was tipping the Hawke's Bay region's 16C temperature at midnight tonight to actually be colder than the 15C temperature forecast for midday tomorrow - just 12 hours later.

The wild weather could also throw a spanner in the works of travellers, WeatherWatch said.

"Severe gale southerlies through Cook Strait and up to Taranaki, along with usual gales in other parts of the North Island, may lead to some flight delays on Tuesday," it said.

"The good news is that winds will peak earlier in the day and ease into the afternoon."

"Most airports will notice winds easing back overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday as high pressure (briefly) expands across NZ."

Aucklanders wouldn't escape scot-free from the inclement weather.

Periods of rain were forecast for today along with a top of 23C. The showers were then expected to clear tomorrow morning also possible gales were tipped in exposed places along with a high of 21C.

Whangārei could also the showers to clear by tomorrow morning for a windy but fine top of 21C tomorrow.

Hamilton and Tauranga could also expect rain this evening before the showers cleared by midday tomorrow for a top of 24C.

In the South Island, Christchurch could expect periods of rain this evening before a mainly fine afternoon tomorrow with a high of 17C.

Further south, the showers should clear this evening in Dunedin before a fine day tomorrow with a top of 15C.