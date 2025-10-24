Weather watches are in place for a number of areas over the long weekend. Photo / MetService.

More “significant weather” is on the way for parts of New Zealand as those in the south of the country are still impacted by power outages and water shortages from Thursday’s wild storm.

MetService has today issued new weather forecasts for the long holiday weekend that contain a number of watches but those are likely to be upgraded to warnings as conditions worsen.

A strong wind watch has been issued for Wairarapa, Tararua, and the Canterbury high country, beginning Sunday at 1pm.

MetService said another “burst of strong winds” is expected on Monday and a warning for these will be issued closer to the time.

Wellington is bracing for strong winds starting in the early hours of Monday, while heavy rain is expected to lash the ranges of Westland, Grey, Buller, Nelson, northwest Marlborough and Tasman west of Motueka later that day from 7am and last till at least 10pm.