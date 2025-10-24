In the deep south, communities have been isolated with roads closed or impassable, and no power, water or telecommunications.

More than 27,000 households were still without power in Southland and South Otago early this morning, and PowerNet chief executive Paul Blue said the outage may continue for some until next Friday.

Power lines came down across the South and North Islands during Thursday's severe winds. Workers are pictured near one fallen pole in Carterton, north of Wellington, on Thursday. Photo / Mark Papalii / RNZ

Poles had been broken and trees and other debris had come down on lines, Blue said.

“In some cases the wind gusts were so strong they simply blew our poles and lines over.”

In Tuatapere and Ohai there’s no drinking water as water treatment plants aren’t working since the storm, Southland District Council posted on its website last night.

A water truck is opposite the Four Square store in Tuatapere and on the main street in Ohai but water from the trucks must be boiled before use, they said.

“If you have no power use a gas stove or any camping equipment suitable for boiling water. Nightcaps, Lumsden and Otautau still have water so residents of nearby towns can source water from there.”

Residents across the district are being urged to conserve water, including by not flushing toilets “if you can avoid it” because of water treatment plants being offline, under generators, or running below peak.

Southlanders were also being asked to conserve petrol, with limited fuel supplies across the region and none in Te Anau, RNZ reported this morning.

The road to Milfod Sound is blocked by slips following this week's foul weather. File photo / Tourism Holdings

SH94 to Milford Sound and SH6’s Haast Pass is closed between Makarora and Haast, both because of slips, according to the NZ Transport Agency.

Inland Route 70 south-west of Kaikōura and SH7’s Lewis Pass between Hanmer Springs and Springs Junction are also closed because of fallen trees and flooding respectively, NZTA said.

Local Southland roads closed because of weather damage are listed on their councils’ websites www.southlanddc.govt.nz and www.icc.govt.nz

In Clutha, efforts were being made to get water treatment plants back running, Clutha District Council wrote last night.

“We are working to get the Ōwaka water treatment plant connected to a generator, in order to get the plant running and producing water.”

They were also organising for water tanks to be put in Waihola and Clinton today so residents could fill their own containers with clean drinking water, the council wrote.

Power was back on at the Milton water treatment plant and wastewater plant, but water may be discoloured when it starts coming through, they said.

“[Meanwhile] we are working towards either getting power restored or having generators connected to all of our affected rural water treatment plants.”

As well as damage to properties, infrastructure including power, water and telecommunications have been hard hit by this week's weather. Pictured is a roof blown off a house south of Oxford in Canterbury on Thursday. Photo / Mike Thorpe

Nearly 90 cell towers were also offline in the south, cutting internet and phone services, RNZ reported.

Back-up generators were being brought to Southland from Christchurch to help get cell phone towers back online, the state broadcaster reported this morning.

In Greymouth and neighbouring settlements, where water levels were left critically low after its water treatment plant went offline, a boil water notice remains and residents are being asked to conserve water.

A good deal of sunshine is forecast for the eastern half of the country today after some morning cloud lifts. Elsewhere on the western half, as well as Southland, Clutha and later in Otago, it will be a bit cloudier with showers at times. These showers will be… pic.twitter.com/HQ4ye3w2zf — MetService (@MetService) October 24, 2025

Meanwhile, mostly settled weather is expected across the country this weekend before severe weather returns on Labour Day.

“A good deal of sunshine is forecast for the eastern half of the country today after some morning cloud lifts”, MetService wrote on X this morning.

“Elsewhere on the western half, as well as Southland, Clutha and later in Otago, it will be a bit cloudier with showers at times.

“These showers will be more frequent for the western South Island, turning to rain in Fiordland through the morning.”

Snow showers may accumulate to 1cm to 3cm on Milford Rd (SH94) above 800m until midday, they wrote.

Also need to watch for a late season cold snap & low elevation snow. 😲 pic.twitter.com/0BbcbpepC6 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) October 24, 2025

However, the weather was forecast to turn on Monday, MetService forecaster Clare O’Connor said.

“There will be some heavier rain and stronger winds coming through from the northwest and it will mainly affect western and central parts of the country.

“We are looking at some more severe weather, not like [Thursday], but something else.

“[There will be] some potential watches and warnings being issued.”

