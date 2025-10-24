A state of local emergency remains in place in Southland and Clutha almost two days after southern New Zealand was smashed by severe winds that downed powerlines and trees, ripped roofs from homes, cut water supplies and cancelled more than 100 flights.
Canterbury has since lifted its local state ofemergency, but the orders remain in place for Southland and Clutha after all three areas were pummelled by winds up to 150km/h, prompting MetService to issue life-threatening red alert warnings.
Further north, Kaikōura remains in a state of local emergency amid fears fires that destroyed five homes north of the township on Wednesday could reignite.
Almost 900 properties across Wairarapa, Tararua, Manawatū, Taranaki are also still without power, according to PowerCo.
In Tuatapere and Ohai there’s no drinking water as water treatment plants aren’t working since the storm, Southland District Council posted on its website last night.
A water truck is opposite the Four Square store in Tuatapere and on the main street in Ohai but water from the trucks must be boiled before use, they said.
“If you have no power use a gas stove or any camping equipment suitable for boiling water. Nightcaps, Lumsden and Otautau still have water so residents of nearby towns can source water from there.”
Residents across the district are being urged to conserve water, including by not flushing toilets “if you can avoid it” because of water treatment plants being offline, under generators, or running below peak.
Southlanders were also being asked to conserve petrol, with limited fuel supplies across the region and none in Te Anau, RNZ reported this morning.
SH94 to Milford Sound and SH6’s Haast Pass is closed between Makarora and Haast, both because of slips, according to the NZ Transport Agency.
Inland Route 70 south-west of Kaikōura and SH7’s Lewis Pass between Hanmer Springs and Springs Junction are also closed because of fallen trees and flooding respectively, NZTA said.
They were also organising for water tanks to be put in Waihola and Clinton today so residents could fill their own containers with clean drinking water, the council wrote.
Power was back on at the Milton water treatment plant and wastewater plant, but water may be discoloured when it starts coming through, they said.
“[Meanwhile] we are working towards either getting power restored or having generators connected to all of our affected rural water treatment plants.”
Nearly 90 cell towers were also offline in the south, cutting internet and phone services, RNZ reported.
Back-up generators were being brought to Southland from Christchurch to help get cell phone towers back online, the state broadcaster reported this morning.
In Greymouth and neighbouring settlements, where water levels were left critically low after its water treatment plant went offline, a boil water notice remains and residents are being asked to conserve water.
A good deal of sunshine is forecast for the eastern half of the country today after some morning cloud lifts. Elsewhere on the western half, as well as Southland, Clutha and later in Otago, it will be a bit cloudier with showers at times. These showers will be… pic.twitter.com/HQ4ye3w2zf