New Zealand
Updated

Weather: MetService forecasts calmer weekend before more severe weather next week

David Williams
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

MetService weather: October 24, 2025. Video / MetService

New Zealanders have a “chance for a reprieve” today and over the weekend – but more severe weather looms next week.

A devastating weather system yesterday brought down trees, cut off power and water and cancelled flights across the South Island and lower North Island.

Red wind warnings were issued

