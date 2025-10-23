Weather: MetService forecasts calmer weekend before more severe weather next week

MetService recorded a record wind gust of 191km/h in Mid Dome, Southland, and 2750 lightning strikes in the Canterbury High Country.

Strong winds ripped the roof off this house in Newlands, Wellington, on Thursday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A tree was brought down outside the University of Otago’s Hocken Library in Dunedin, while a roof was ripped off a house in the South Otago town of Clinton.

Resident Jean Anderson told the Herald the wind was “a bit too dramatic”.

“We are fine, but the washing line and the oak tree – and the neighbourhood in general – are festooned with Pink Batts.”

Water levels in the West Coast town of Greymouth were left critically low after its water treatment plant went offline.

A boil water notice was put out for the town and residents were asked to ration water.

Strike rallies in Wellington, Wairarapa and Canterbury by New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa members were cancelled because of the severe weather.

More than 100 flights across the country were also grounded as high winds struck Christchurch and Wellington.

Labour weekend weather

MetService forecaster Clare O’Connor told the Herald things were forecast to calm down today, with the worst of yesterday’s weather having moved off the country overnight.

“Today is going to be a chance for a reprieve to recover from yesterday for basically all of the country,” she said.

“For the North Island, it will be a fairly dry day and in the west of the South Island there will be a much weaker front moving up the country.”

O’Connor said the weather was forecast to be the same for much of New Zealand on Saturday and Sunday.

“The first couple of days are not going to be anything crazy weather-wise,” she said.

“There will still be some westerly flows with a bit of rain in the west of the country, with drier conditions in the east.”

However, the weather on Monday is forecast to turn.

“There will be some heavier rain and stronger winds coming through from the north west and it will mainly affect western and central parts of the country,” O’Connor said.

“We are looking at some more severe weather, not like yesterday, but something else.

“[There will be] some potential watches and warnings being issued.”

Advice for weekend travellers

Police across the country are warning long weekend holidaymakers to obey the road rules, not to drive drunk or speed, and to take breaks if they are tired.

Northland road policing manager Inspector John Fagan said police and road safety partners were undertaking a large amount of work to ensure the safety of everyone on our roads.

Police advised tired drivers to take regular breaks and split the driving with someone else.

“Having your seatbelt on, driving to the conditions and not being distracted while driving can be the difference in walking away from a crash or being seriously injured or worse.”

Hawke’s Bay Area Commander Inspector Sycamore said the region was expected to get an influx of visitors for its anniversary tomorrow.

“Hawke’s Bay A&P Show, Six60 concert and a gang-related celebration in Hastings.

“People can expect to see police on our roads and at many of the events that are on this weekend.”

Road policing teams will have fatigue stops and impairment checkpoints in and around Hawke’s Bay to ensure roads are safer over the weekend.

