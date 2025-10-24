NZTA have also warned drivers to expect congestion on state highways in and out of the main urban centres, especially on Friday and Monday.

“While we’re pausing most active roadworks on state highways during the long weekend itself, our crews have been out in recent months renewing and rebuilding roads across New Zealand’s state highway network and we’re urging drivers to take extra care at work sites,” NZTA director of land transport Brent Alderton said.

Waikato police have already seen an increase in congestion on roads across the district and reminded drivers to be patient.

“We’re already seeing southbound traffic building up south of Cambridge as people get away for the long weekend,” Senior Sergeant Andrew O’Reilly said.

“Traffic though Waitakaruru and up to the Kopu bridge is also likely to become heavily congested.

“If you’re considering travelling this afternoon, please consider that roads are already very busy, and travel times will be longer.”

Police and NZTA advised motorists to plan their journeys before hitting the road, with some locations already being identified as hotspots for traffic.

Although most major roads will be busy at some points, here are the places and times that NZTA expect to experience the heaviest traffic this weekend:

Friday

SH1 Northbound - between Pūhoi and Wellsford from 1pm to 6.30pm.

SH1 Southbound - Manukau to Bombay from 10am to 6pm.

SH2 southbound - between Tauranga and Katikati from 4pm to 6pm.

SH2 eastbound - between Paeroa and Waihī from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

SH1 Northbound - between Taihape and Waiouru from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

SH3 Eastbound – Whanganui from 1.30pm to 5.30pm.

SH1 Northbound – Ōhau from 2.30pm to 5.30pm.

SH1 Northbound - between Taihape and Waiouru from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

SH2 Northbound – Petone from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.

SH6 Queenstown Eastbound from 4pm to 5.30pm.

SH6 Queenstown Westbound from 2pm to 4pm.

Saturday

SH1 Northbound - between Pūhoi and Wellsford from 11.30am to 1pm.

SH2 Northbound - Remutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston from 10am and 1pm.

Sunday

No roads are currently signalled to experience very heavy traffic, but most are still expected to be busy.

Monday

SH1 Southbound - between Pūhoi and Wellsford from 5pm to 6pm.

SH2 Westbound - Pōkeno to Maramarua from 11.30am to 3pm.

SH25 Southbound – Tairua from 10.30am to 1pm.

SH2 Westbound - between Paeroa and Waihī from 9.30am to 10.30am.

SH3 Northbound - Mount Messenger from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

SH1 Southbound - between Taihape and Waiouru from 12noon to 5pm.

SH1 Southbound – Ōhau from 1.30pm to 3pm.

SH2 Southbound - Remutaka Hill between Wellington and Featherston from 11.30am to 3.30pm.

SH63 Southbound - St Arnaud from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

SH1 Northbound – Timaru from 11.30am to 3pm.

SH1 Southbound - Waipara (North of Christchurch) from 3pm to 4pm.

SH79 Eastbound – Geraldine from 12.30pm to 5pm.

SH8 Southbound - East of Wānaka (Tarras) from 10am to 2pm.

SH6 Eastbound – Queenstown from 10.30am to 12.30pm.