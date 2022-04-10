Tropical cyclone Fili is expected to bring coastal flooding and severe gales on Tuesday. Photo / NIWA

MetService has warned tropical cyclone Fili may cause coastal floods, severe gales reaching 100km/h and bring heavy rain as it expects to reach New Zealand in the next 24 hours.

It is expected Cyclone Fili will approach the North Island from New Caledonia on Tuesday before tracking south across the island on Wednesday before blowing out on Thursday.

Latest track map for Cyclone Fili. The coloured cone on the track shows the uncertainty in the central position of Fili.



Watches for the north of the North Island have been issued for this storm, starting Tuesday. More regions likely to be added Monday.

Latest Severe Weather Outlook has been issued- Much of the North Island in the firing line from Tuesday to Thursday.

Niwa said the entire North Island was at risk of severe gales, with warnings that gusts could reach 100km/h in some regions on Wednesday.

At @niwa_nz, we run an 18-member "ensemble model" to understand a range of forecast scenarios.



If Cyclone Fili takes a more southerly track across the North Island, there would be a moderate chance (🟠) for wind gusts to reach 100 km/h on Wednesday across several regions.

WeatherWatch said heavy rain was "once again forecast to hit the eastern side of the North Island, including similar areas recently hit by severe flooding".

"The storm will move in on Tuesday or Wednesday with gales from the easterly quarter, which turn more southerly with a potentially damaging sting in the tail on Wednesday/Thursday as southerly quarter winds kick in from Cook Strait to Auckland and ramp up more as the storm now deepens," WeatherWatch said in an update at 10.15am on Sunday.

"There are likely to be slips, isolated flooding and road disruptions this coming week in the North Island. Power outages are also possible with winds strong enough to bring down trees and branches.

"Flights may also be delayed and cancelled along with Cook Strait ferry services. This storm, while quite fast moving, has the potential to cause disruptions to power and travel across parts of the North Island this week."

A strong wind watch is also in place for Northland for 24 hours from 3pm on Tuesday.

🤖 Our supercomputer is busy tracking Cyclone Fili & hazardous weather as it tracks southward on Tuesday-Wednesday 🌀



A southerly track (⬇️) would cause serious impacts across the North Island, while an easterly track would focus the worst weather in the east (↘️)...

An active cold front over the Tasman Sea has also seen severe weather warnings issued for Westland and Fiordland. Heavy northerly rain is expected to batter these regions from Monday night until Tuesday morning.

Northland and Franz Josef are expected to be hit with rain, while Wellington, Invercargill and Stewart Island are bracing for strong winds.