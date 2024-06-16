Advertisement
One flown to hospital in critical condition after Feilding crash

One person has been airlifted to hospital in critical condition after a crash near Feilding.

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Cameron Line and Waughs Rd, Aorangi around 12.20pm.

The motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

The road is blocked and diversions remain in place at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible.

