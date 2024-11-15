- Heavy rain warnings are in place for parts of the North Island today.
- Wet weather could extend travel time to weekend Coldplay concerts at Eden Park.
- There are delays on Auckland highways and a crash blocked one lane on SH1.
Traffic is heavy on Auckland’s motorways on a wet Friday, ahead of Coldplay’s concerts at Eden Park.
NZTA’s journey planner showed delays of about an hour to cross the city, with traffic slow on state highways 1, 18, 16 and 20.
A crash blocked the left lane of SH1, southbound, at the Mt Wellington Hwy on-ramp at 2.05pm.
All vehicles involved had been moved onto the shoulder by 2.20pm.