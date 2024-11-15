Advertisement
Weather: Traffic delays in Auckland ahead of Coldplay, heavy rain warnings for North Island

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald
2 mins to read
  • Heavy rain warnings are in place for parts of the North Island today.
  • Wet weather could extend travel time to weekend Coldplay concerts at Eden Park.
  • There are delays on Auckland highways and a crash blocked one lane on SH1.

Traffic is heavy on Auckland’s motorways on a wet Friday, ahead of Coldplay’s concerts at Eden Park.

NZTA’s journey planner showed delays of about an hour to cross the city, with traffic slow on state highways 1, 18, 16 and 20.

A crash blocked the left lane of SH1, southbound, at the Mt Wellington Hwy on-ramp at 2.05pm.

All vehicles involved had been moved onto the shoulder by 2.20pm.

NZTA advised motorists to drive with care and expect delays to ease.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for the eastern Bay of Plenty, the Tararua Range and Mount Taranaki as rain makes its way northwards.

MetService said the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty were under an orange warning.

Thunderstorms are also expected for the inland areas of Canterbury this afternoon.

Cold night for Coldplay

Those heading to tonight’s Coldplay concert at Eden Park should go prepared, with wet weather forecast.

Rain is forecast to be heavy in some areas — but is expected to ease by early evening.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy weather is forecast for the band’s Saturday evening show.

The concerts are forecast to draw 50,000 people. Auckland Transport has organised an extra 90 buses for tonight’s show, and an extra 100 for Saturday.

Gates open at Eden Park at 5pm today and Saturday, with support acts Shone, Ayra Starr and Emmanuel Kelly expected to perform from 5.30pm.

Coldplay is expected to start performing at 8.15pm.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.


