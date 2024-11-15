NZTA advised motorists to drive with care and expect delays to ease.

UPDATE 2:20PM

All vehicles involved have now been moved onto the shoulder. Pass with care and expect delays to ease. ^JF https://t.co/xOeYmw57uH — NZ Transport Agency - Auckland & Northland (@nztaaklnth) November 15, 2024

Heavy rain warnings are in place for the eastern Bay of Plenty, the Tararua Range and Mount Taranaki as rain makes its way northwards.

MetService said the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty were under an orange warning.

Thunderstorms are also expected for the inland areas of Canterbury this afternoon.

🌧 Severe Weather update



💦 Heavy Rain Warnings and Watches are in place for parts of the North Island today, though everyone can expect wet weather.



🟡➡🟠 The only significant change for today's update is that the eastern ranges of Bay of Plenty have been upgraded from a… pic.twitter.com/mojDk2tPRk — MetService (@MetService) November 14, 2024





Cold night for Coldplay

Those heading to tonight’s Coldplay concert at Eden Park should go prepared, with wet weather forecast.

Rain is forecast to be heavy in some areas — but is expected to ease by early evening.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy weather is forecast for the band’s Saturday evening show.

The concerts are forecast to draw 50,000 people. Auckland Transport has organised an extra 90 buses for tonight’s show, and an extra 100 for Saturday.

Gates open at Eden Park at 5pm today and Saturday, with support acts Shone, Ayra Starr and Emmanuel Kelly expected to perform from 5.30pm.

Coldplay is expected to start performing at 8.15pm.

🟨 Severe Thunderstorm Watch 🟨



Intense thunderstorms could spring up this afternoon/evening with downpours possible ⛈



A Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued if we detect a severe cell on our radar.



All details: https://t.co/GZIq9J48pw pic.twitter.com/cNOU9w6ebJ — MetService (@MetService) November 15, 2024

