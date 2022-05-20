Levin resident Peter Duckmanton spoke to the Herald about Friday morning's tornado damage. Video / Mark Mitchell

WEATHER LATEST

Heavy winds have swept through the North Island today, toppling a tree and killing a woman in Waikato - and causing traffic chaos in Auckland as the harbour bridge is partially closed.

And up to 50 homes have been damaged after a torndao tore through Horowhenua, with one person injured by glass.

Auckland motorists are facing huge delays on a number of key routes and motorways as rush hour turns into an hours-long commute. Those hoping to use public transport have also been severely impacted, including buses not being allowed over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Waka Kotahi's traffic report shows some commutes are taking more than double the time when traffic is free-flowing.

Wild weather lashed parts of the North Island today while winds of more than 95km/h forced a full closure of the Auckland Harbour Bridge this morning.

As of 3pm, the bridge had partially reopened - but with lane and speed restrictions, and traffic was snarled-up on the Southern Motorway and on CBD streets.

SH1 AUCKLAND HARBOUR BRIDGE UPDATE 4:45PM

Lane closures and speed restriction remain in place on the #SH1 Auckland Harbour Bridge, due to strong winds. Consider delaying your journey or use the Western Ring Route (WRR) via SH20, SH16 and SH18 until delays ease. ^MF pic.twitter.com/9qwhyAhoFK — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 20, 2022

Waka Kotahi warned Auckland motorists to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge area or expect long delays.

Adding to the congestion, a broken-down vehicle was blocking the left northbound lane of the Victoria Park Tunnel on State Highway 1, which leads to the Harbour Bridge.

UPDATE 12:15PM

Four lanes are now closed on the #SH1 Harbour Bridge as wind gusts are rising again. Two lanes remain available in each direction. Please drive with care and stick to the reduced speed limit. ^LB https://t.co/G0OwmyIiKx pic.twitter.com/OcHrvnlGm2 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 20, 2022

According to the Waka Kotahi traffic dashboard, driving from Manukau to Albany via SH1 was taking motorists around 1 hour and six minutes at 4pm (compared to 24 minutes when traffic is free-flowing) and driving from the City to Bombay was taking around 1 hour, (compared to 30 minutes).

Auckland Transport also confirmed buses were not allowed over the Harbour Bridge.

The red lines show heavily congested traffic routes through Auckland.

"Due to high winds buses are unable to use the Auckland Harbour Bridge safely."

Services terminating at Akoranga Bus Station included: Travel from the city to the North Shore

Auckland Transport added: "For travel between Downtown Auckland City and the North Shore, catch the Western Line from Britomart to Henderson Station, then bus 120 to Constellation Bus Station.

"Alternatively, ferries from Downtown Ferry Terminal to Bayswater, Beach Haven, Birkenhead, Devonport and Hobsonville are running again.

"Travel the other way on 120 then the Western Line is also available."

Woman dies after tree topples in winds

The "freakishly high winds" have been blamed for ripping a healthy oak tree from the ground in Cambridge and crushing an elderly woman, who tragically later died from her injuries.

The woman was initially critically injured after the tree toppled onto a picnic table, where the woman was, in Victoria Square.

Emergency services rushed to the scene shortly after 10am.

Northern Fire and Emergency shift manager Jordan Barnett said a fire appliance and two support vehicles were among the response.

The person was "removed from the tree" about 10.50am.

Police revealed this afternoon she later died - as witnesses described their horror at the tragedy.

Homes damaged after Levin tornado

Up to 50 homes are damaged after a torndao tore through Horowhenua, with one person injured by glass - the full extent can be seen in images here.

Roads are beginning to reopen in Levin after an early morning tornado caused chaos across the town, but the council is warning residents to stay vigilant.

A property on Strathmore Ave was badly damaged when furniture from the lounge was torn out through the conservatory windows by the tornado.

Other properties had sheds flattened, broken windows and downed fences as well as powerlines.

"While the worst of the weather front looks to have passed, Horowhenua/Kāpiti is under a severe thunderstorm watch, with localised heavy rain events happening across the district. Hailstones of 10-20mm and 120km/h wind gusts have been forecast."

The council is urging people to stay inside and ensure their animals are also inside and safe.

If staying home is not an option, the council has set up a welfare centre.

"A welfare support centre has been set up at the Youth Space in Te Takeretanga-o-kura-hau-pō on Bath St, Levin. Welfare officers are working to secure accommodation for those that have been displaced."

More than 790 people in Horowhenua are still without power, but 11,185 have had their power restored.

Mitre 10 Levin is also stepping in to assist by giving out free tarpaulins to anyone whose home was damaged in this morning's tornado.

Waiwai said the tornado this morning was like "nothing I've ever heard" and described it as a "buzzing" noise. Her trampoline was missing, and the clothesline at her house was damaged. She says the tornado tore through the town in a straight line

Levin resident John Murphy was awoken by a crashing sound "like a plane hitting the house" this morning as the tornado ripped through the town.

Murphy told the Herald he was shocked by the massive crashing of the tornado.

"The streetlight which is built up with steel and concrete was swaying in the wind!"

Several streets and schools have been closed as Fire and Emergency have activated an urban search and rescue team, which will search the damaged streets and assess the damage alongside the council.

Trees and powerlines have been brought down and residents have already begun the clean-up.

Horowhenua District Mayor Bernie Wanden is advising Levin locals to "hunker down".

"We're just in the process of trying to restore power, clean up the debris and get things back to normal as quickly as we can."

A Civil Defence incident management team is in Levin and is urging people to stay home unless travel is critical.

"The CDEM Incident Management Team has been called in to assist emergency services throughout Levin. Police, Fire and Emergency, St John, contractors and arborists have all been activated to assist," said a council spokesperson.