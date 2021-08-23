Weather: Spring-like temperatures for much of NZ

It is a beautiful day in Christchurch today, with many out and about for a bubble walk. Photo / Devon Bolger

It is a beautiful day in Christchurch today, with many out and about for a bubble walk. Photo / Devon Bolger

It may just be lockdown luck but a mild streak of warm weather has brought spring-like temperatures for much of the country.

Christchurch city was sitting near 16C at 10am, with a high of 20C expected, and elsewhere it was 14C in Auckland, 12.5C in Wellington and 14.5C in Blenheim. Kaikōura was the warmest spot in the country on 19.3C.

A MetService spokesman said it is a beautiful day in Canterbury today, with just enough high cloud thrown in the mix to make them think of rainbow ice cream.

Timaru Airport at 7am on Tuesday. Photo / Supplied

A front is forecast to remain slow-moving over western parts of the lower South Island this week, maintaining a warm and moist north to northwest flow through to Friday.

The bubble walk forecast between 3-6pm on Tuesday. Photo / Metservice

But the sun is not shining everywhere today, with parts of the South Island in the firing line for severe weather.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Fiordland and Westland and will remain until 11pm tonight.

North to northwest winds could also hit exposed parts of Fiordland, Southland, Central Otago, the Queenstown Lakes District and the Canterbury High Country early on Wednesday.

The sun is not shining everywhere as seen in Queenstown on Tuesday morning. Photo / George Heard

The warm weather seen in much of the country today follows a stunning day yesterday.

Niwa is reporting most places reached 8C or 9C above average for the time of year.

Christchurch city recorded 22.6C, Akaroa and Rangiora 22C, Ōhoka and Wakanui 20.8C.