Kiwis are being told to reduce their electricity usage this evening as the power grid faces a crunch while the country deals with a “winter-like surge” of unseasonably freezing temperatures.

Snow is expected in the central North Island tonight as polar air plunges temperatures to below zero, and frosts are possible as far north as Auckland and Northland.

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for four mountain passes in the South Island, with up to 5cm of snow likely to settle overnight.

Temperatures in Auckland, meanwhile, were forecast to drop to 6C overnight and fall to 4C tomorrow night. On Thursday, the high could reach 17C with fine conditions and cool southerly winds.

Frosts were likely around the country tomorrow and Friday morning. MetService attributed the cooler temperatures to a string of cold fronts sweeping the country with brisk southerly winds.

MetService meteorologist John Law said it was possible Auckland could have frosts, adding that clear night skies and cold winds created “perfect conditions” for cooler-than-average temperatures.

Regarding the North Island chill, Law said: “If you’re in Hawke’s Bay tomorrow and you look out at the hills to the west of you, you may see a dusting of snow.”

‘Turn off heaters and lights, delay charging electronic devices - the grid is facing potential tightness’

Electricity provider Electric Kiwi contacted its customers this evening asking them to voluntarily reduce their power usage.

The company said: “Electricity supply is tight tonight. The grid is facing potential tightness of electricity supply from 6pm-7.30pm.”

It comes after Taumarunui started Wednesday at -4C and Taupō began the day at -2C. Further south, Christchurch residents woke to -3C, Timaru started at -2C and Queenstown saw -1C.

Niwa said this was a “fast start to the snowy season” and said Friday would be “a very cold day for the time of year”.

Here's a unique view of the incoming southerly: the wind arrows are color-coded to the temperature 🌬️



The winter-like surge will reach Christchurch this evening, Wellington overnight & Auckland around midday Thursday.



Friday will be a *very cold* day for the time of year! 🥶 pic.twitter.com/aCkXuoXoQA — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 8, 2024

Stronger winds set to whistle through the river valleys of Westland this evening and overnight.

Gusts of 80km/h possible in some of the most exposed locations. pic.twitter.com/Hc3URcuiZu — MetService (@MetService) May 8, 2024

Some of the winds likely to buffet the country overnight tonight could reach 80km/h in exposed places in Westland. Gales were also possible around Wellington and Marlborough tomorrow morning.

The earliest road snowfall warning came into effect at 3pm today, for the Crown Range Rd. It was expected to end at 6pm today.

Lewis Pass, State Highway 7, Arthur’s Pass, SH73 and Porters Pass were under road snowfall warnings from 7pm today at the earliest to 3am on Thursday at the latest.

Flurries on the Crown Range Rd were recorded at 4pm today - prompting a caution from MetService to motorists to “drive safe and take care on the wet roads and poor visibility”.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said this May was in stark contrast to the same month last year.

“Many may recall the tropical-feeling temperatures of May 2023, where places like Auckland and Hamilton experienced record-breaking warm nights. However, this year, expect an overnight drop to mid-single digits in Auckland City and early-morning temperatures hovering near freezing in Hamilton,” Makgabutlane said.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.
















