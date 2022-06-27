MetService National weather: June 27th - 29th

Snow has fallen in Canterbury overnight with restrictions in place on one of the alpine passes.

Metservice has issued a heavy snow watch for the Canterbury High Country, south of Culverden from 8pm Monday to 8am on Tuesday.

Due to snow on SH73 between Springfield to Arthurs Pass, chains are essential on the road and it is currently closed to towing vehicles.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to take extra care traveling the route.

Metservice predicted a period of snow down to 400m, with heavy falls above 500m.

Arthurs Pass was blanketed in snow on Tuesday morning. Photo / Supplied

Road snowfall warnings have also been issued for the Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73) and Lindis Pass (SH8). The warnings are expected to lift throughout the day.

The forecaster says a front brought periods of heavy rain to Westland from yesterday morning which was expected to last until this afternoon.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Westland south of Otira until 3pm.

It comes after the South Island received its first significant snowfall of the year earlier this month.

Castle Hill residents were left cut off after State Highway 73 from Springfield to Arthurs Pass was closed overnight.

The Otago Daily Times reported Icy roads caused several trucks to become stuck on the Lindis Pass (SH8).

About six trucks became stuck around the summit about 2.15am due to the weather, including one truck that jackknifed.

The Crown Range after snowfall overnight earlier this month. Photo / George Heard

The Crown Range was closed for three days after the severe weather caused an avalanche risk on the road.

An avalanche assessment was completed and road crews worked to clear "an impressive amount of snow" from the road before it was reopened.