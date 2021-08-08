Weather: Snow closes Desert Road, Waiouru to Taihape, SH4, SH49

There's a snowfall warning for the Desert Road from 10pm Sunday to 11pm Monday. Photo / NZME

There's a snowfall warning for the Desert Road from 10pm Sunday to 11pm Monday. Photo / NZME

Main routes are closed and a heavy snow warning has been issued for areas including the northern hill country of Whanganui and Taihape.

The Desert Road State Highway 1 from Taihape to Rangipo, SH4 from National Park to Tohunga Junction, and SH49 between Tohunga Junction and Waiouru have been closed by snow. Waka Kotahi says the only alternative route is via New Plymouth or Gisborne.

MetService said snow was expected to low levels around the central North Island high country.

Snow showers down to 400m were likely to continue through to Monday night affecting the Desert Road.

MetService warned heavy snow could disrupt motorists and could damage trees and powerlines.

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning is in force for coastal Whanganui and Taranaki, with southeast gales forecast to be severe at times, gusting up to 120km/h.

MANAWATŪ-WHANGANUI TO WAIKATO - SNOW - UPDATE 7:05AM, MON 9 AUG Contractors have confirmed that SH4 Tohunga Junction... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Central North Island on Sunday, August 8, 2021

Earlier story:

Metservice has issued a snowfall warning for the Desert Road and is forecasting severe southerly winds for parts of the North Island, including coastal Whanganui.

The Desert Road warning is for 25 hours from 10pm Sunday to 11pm Monday. There is expected to be some heavy snow falls from Sunday night until Monday morning. Snow showers are expected to continue through to Monday evening. Expect 15-25cm of snow to accumulate on the road.

Metservice says further snow showers may continue through to Tuesday morning and the warning is likely to be extended.

There is a heavy snow warning for Taihape from 10pm Sunday to 9am Monday with snow expected to become heavy above about 500 metres where 15-30 cm of snow is forecast to accumulate.

A rapidly deepening low moves east across central New Zealand during Sunday and early Monday. As well as heavy snow to low levels, the low is expected to bring severe gale southerlies across the central and northern districts of the country.

A strong wind watch is in place for coastal Whanganui and Taranaki for 10 hours from 9pm Sunday to 7am Monday, with south to southeast winds forecast to approach severe gale in exposed places.